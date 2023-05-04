Home » India seeks alternative to death penalty: “No more hangings”
India seeks alternative to death penalty: “No more hangings”

The Indian government is looking for an alternative to hanging for the execution of the death penalty, a method “less painful and more respectful of individual dignity”.

This was communicated to the Supreme Court by state lawyer R. Venkataramani, who said that a commission of jurists, doctors, psychologists and magistrates, appointed by the Council of Ministers, will present its report in July.

The group of experts was set up following an invitation by the President of the Supreme Court DY Chandrachud himself, urged by a well-known civil rights lawyer, Rishi Malhora, to evaluate whether the hanging respects the spirit of the Indian Constitution or is not, on the contrary , inhumane.

Malhotra had defined this way of executing capital sentences “barbarian and cruel”. In 2022, 165 people were sentenced to death in India, bringing the number of prisoners awaiting execution to 539. Due to the frequent acceptance of requests for extensions, pardons or pardons, executions in the country are very rare: the last ones were in 2020, when the four rapists in the “nirmaha” case in Delhi were executed; the previous execution dates back to 2015, when the terrorist Yakub Memon, convicted of the 1993 Mumbai attacks, was hanged.

