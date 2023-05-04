Montpellier reacts against Cesson-Rennes in Liqui Moly Starligue

Corrected last Sunday by PSG, Montpellier raised its head on Thursday, winning at Cesson-Rennes (25-22), opening the 26th day of Liqui Moly Starligue. The Montpellier residents have temporarily regained the top of the standings, but with an unfavorable goal difference and one game more than the Parisians, who will travel to Limoges on Friday. Nantes, which will receive Dunkirk on Saturday, will also have the possibility of returning to Montpellier in the event of victory.
Thursday, the Héraultais counted up to three goals behind in the first period (9-6, 17th), before rectifying the situation and taking the lead at the break (15-13). Two goals from Swedish winger Lucas Pellas, interspersed with a 7m throw from Julien Bos, allowed them to consolidate their six-goal lead (24-18, 53rd) and control the end of the match.
Rémi Desbonnet shone in the Montpellier cage, with 18 saves on 39 opposing shots. Author of five goals, Yanis Lenne was the top scorer of the team and the match. Opposite, Arnaud Tabarand, the Breton goalkeeper, also controlled his goal (17 saves). In the other game of the evening, Nîmes beat Créteil (29-27), with 11 goals from Mohammad Sanad.