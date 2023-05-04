Montpellier reacts against Cesson-Rennes in Liqui Moly Starligue

Corrected last Sunday by PSG, Montpellier raised its head on Thursday, winning at Cesson-Rennes (25-22), opening the 26th day of Liqui Moly Starligue. The Montpellier residents have temporarily regained the top of the standings, but with an unfavorable goal difference and one game more than the Parisians, who will travel to Limoges on Friday. Nantes, which will receive Dunkirk on Saturday, will also have the possibility of returning to Montpellier in the event of victory.