´Cofla´ and ´La Chilga´ were captured pretending to sell hallucinogens

Two men identified as aliases ´Cofla´ and ´La Chilga´ were captured in the municipality of Hobo, Huila, by the Police.

These men, according to the Police, allegedly intended to sell hallucinogens by loitering in different neighborhoods of the municipality.

The first of those captured, alias ´Cofla´, was surprised by the uniformed officers in the San Fernando neighborhood with 10 doses of coca base, cash and 22 more grams of the substance pending dosage. For his part, ´La Chilga´, 18, was arrested in the San Juan neighborhood with more than 30 doses of marijuana.

According to Mayor Alfonso Palacios, commander of the Hobo Police Station, one of those captured is from the municipality of Campoalegre and has been caught in other criminal actions. The registration and control plans for people are carried out in parks, sports centers and public roads in general, in order to prevent the scourge of micro-trafficking and the crimes that derive from it.

The Police indicated that they will continue to carry out operations to prevent the consumption and commercialization of narcotics in public places, with the aim of guaranteeing security and tranquility in the municipalities and preventing crime from continuing to affect citizen coexistence.

They recover motorcycle in Garzón

In the midst of other operations in Huila, in the peripheral area of ​​the diocesan capital, the Police managed to recover a motorcycle that had been stolen 20 days ago under the robbery modality. Thanks to the achievement of the surveillance, control and background check plans for the recovery of vehicles, the uniformed officers managed to locate the motorcycle in the Israelitas neighborhood, brickyard sector.

After the recovery, the National Police was in charge of looking for the owner of the motorcycle to return his vehicle. The owner, who preferred to keep his name confidential, thanked the Police for its action, highlighting the effectiveness of the surveillance and control plans for the recovery of vehicles.