And lumberjack Of 38 years old And died on saturday morning after i stayed crushed under the trunk of a tree which he had just cut. The fatal accident at work occurred along the trail Street of the Godsin Le Croci di Monzuno, on theBologna Apennines. The 38-year-old, who died of the chest crushwas the owner of a sole proprietorship in the area specialized in this type of intervention and was working in the wooded area together with a colleague who immediately gave the alarm after the accident 118.

Also arrived at the scene fire fighterstogether with the helicopter of the Bologna flight department and the staff of the Alpine rescue, but there was nothing left for the man to do. The carabinieri of the company intervened for the findings Written and the Occupational Medicine officials who are carrying out the checks to accurately reconstruct the dynamics of what happened.