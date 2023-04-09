After the CS debacle: Switzerland’s brand strength in the banking sector is crumbling According to a ranking, the strength of the Swiss brand has fallen slightly – and is likely to do so even more as a result of the CS crisis. However, other products such as chocolate and watches should not be harmed.

Switzerland is currently the third strongest national brand in the world. Bild: Getty

The Swiss cross as a trademark: It is known from the disputes surrounding the use of the symbol that a nation can also be understood as a trademark. Many consumers are willing to pay more for Swiss products and services because they are considered to be of high quality. This “Swissness” is worth a lot: According to a Federal Council report from 2020, it brings the Swiss economy 1.4 billion francs a year.