Home Business The Swiss brand is losing strength in banking
Business

The Swiss brand is losing strength in banking

by admin
The Swiss brand is losing strength in banking

After the CS debacle: Switzerland’s brand strength in the banking sector is crumbling

According to a ranking, the strength of the Swiss brand has fallen slightly – and is likely to do so even more as a result of the CS crisis. However, other products such as chocolate and watches should not be harmed.

Switzerland is currently the third strongest national brand in the world.

Bild: Getty

The Swiss cross as a trademark: It is known from the disputes surrounding the use of the symbol that a nation can also be understood as a trademark. Many consumers are willing to pay more for Swiss products and services because they are considered to be of high quality. This “Swissness” is worth a lot: According to a Federal Council report from 2020, it brings the Swiss economy 1.4 billion francs a year.

See also  The seventh batch of national drug centralized procurement opened the bid today for the "magic flu drug" oseltamivir to be reduced to one yuan per tablet, and Huahai Pharmaceutical won the bid for all three varieties | Daily Economic News

You may also like

Strong confidence in seeking development | Chenguang Biology:...

We Eastern Swiss need more and more space

After the holding, Renzi throws himself into marketing:...

Honorary President of Credit Suisse has gone into...

Appointments, Meloni takes it all: veto on Scaroni...

Say goodbye to Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Series!Xiaomi Civi...

Salvini to Business: “Accidents? An engine block is...

Most common restaurant names in Switzerland: Rössli, Bären...

Weekend horoscope 8 April and 9 April 2023...

Glücksspirale drawing on April 8th, 2023: An overview...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy