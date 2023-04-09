The Saudi delegation arrived in Tehran today to discuss the reopening of its diplomatic missions in the Islamic Republic, two days after the historic meeting of the foreign ministers of the two countries in Beijing.

Izvor: Shutterstock

The visit followed a meeting of their foreign ministers in China on Thursday.

Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed last month to restoration of diplomatic ties after seven years.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan called the visit part of the “implementation of the tripartite agreement” reached on March 10 between the two regional powers, brokered by China, to restore ties severed in 2016.

(Srna)