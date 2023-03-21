Home Health 4.5 kg tumor removed from a woman’s abdomen. “Bloating and difficulty digesting for months”
4.5 kg tumor removed from a woman’s abdomen. “Bloating and difficulty digesting for months”

4.5 kg tumor removed from a woman’s abdomen. “Bloating and difficulty digesting for months”

4.5 kg tumor removed from the abdomen of a donna. The surgery team of the Annunziata hospital in Cosenza, led by Bruno Nardo, performed the impressive operation. Operation performed in the past few days: an example of advanced cancer surgery on a 67-year-old female patient.

Tumor of 4.5 kilos removed from a woman

The Cosenza hospital itself gave the news. «The intervention, lasting approximately 7 hours – is reported in a note – was performed in multidisciplinary collaboration: at the operating table, in addition to Bruno Nardo, his team (Marco Doni and Veronica Crocco, Daniele Paglione and Sara Osso, the anesthesiologist Carolina Biscardi and the nursing staff Giuseppe Marano and instrumentalist Ivana Astorino)».

WHAT KIND OF TUMOR WAS IT

«It was – explained Nardo – a malignant tumor starting from the retroperitoneum that had invaded the left kidney. The patient came to us after having noticed, for several months, abdominal swelling and difficulty in digesting ». «The technical feasibility of the intervention – added the director of Surgery Falcone – was evaluated on the three-dimensional anatomical table at the University of Calabria, in the department of Pharmacy, science of health and nutrition. In the preoperative planning of complex clinical cases, the three-dimensional anatomical table has proved to be very useful».

«Already in other circumstances the Chirurgia dell’Annunziata – Nardo said – has experienced a fruitful collaboration with Unical. The recent agreement signed by the commissioner Vitaliano De Salazar and the rector Nicola Leone for the new course of Medicine and digital technologies of the University of Calabria represents a great opportunity for growth and development of new technologies precisely in surgical settings. In this sense, I feel compelled to extend a heartfelt thanks to De Salazar and Leone who, with great determination and acceleration, have launched a process that will not fail to project, right from the start, positive effects on the hospital and patient care pathways. Unical’s skills and technologies are an added value that Calabrian healthcare must take into great consideration, for the fight against tumors and to give concrete answers to cancer patients, in order to avoid them the journeys of hope to the hospitals of the Center -North. The lady is fine, she has returned home after being hospitalized for about a week and has resumed a normal life ».

