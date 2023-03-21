





Ferrara, March 21 – He will leave tomorrow (Wednesday 22 March) at 11, from the Doro school, the first free delivery of a total of 8700 bottles as a gift to primary and middle school students. The initiative – implemented, not surprisingly, in the world water day – is part of a large environmental education project, promoted by the Municipality which has thus intercepted funds from the current Ministry of Agriculture, Food Sovereignty and Forestry and Atersir (Emilia Romagna Territorial Agency for Water Services and Waste).

The mayor will be present at the first symbolic delivery of reusable – and thermal – stainless steel bottles Alan Fabbri and the commissioner Dorothy Kusiak. The designer Alberto Lunghini, author of the graphics imprinted on the surface, will also participate, proposing some of the monuments and historical figures of Ferrara.

In the next few days all schools will receive water bottles which, with the collaboration of school staff, will be delivered to pupils.

The project also envisages the construction and installation of new water points in the schools under the responsibility of the municipal administration and educational initiatives.

