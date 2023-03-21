The first meeting of the steering committee of the rural photovoltaic electrification project in the departments of Keita and Illela, in Niger, was held last week in Niamey, writes the online newspaper Le Sahel. The project, which thus enters the operational phase, is financed by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (Aics) with 2.8 million euros, plus another 200,000 euros for technical assistance.

The initiative, whose implementation is the task of the Nigerian Agency for the Promotion of Electrification in Rural Areas (Anper), involves the installation of two mini solar photovoltaic networks that will supply four four localities in the departments of Keita and Illela, in addition to 125 photovoltaic solar kits that will supply energy to health centres, schools and production infrastructures in 96 villages.

“Italy is a historical partner for Niger in general and for the Tahoua region”, recalled Salifou Yagi Hakimi, deputy secretary general of the Ministry of Energy and Renewables during the meeting, thanking Rome for the support. For his part, Salouhou Hamidine, head of Anper, said he was optimistic about the recent opening of an Aics office in Niamey. In his opinion, he will facilitate discussions on the implementation of the activities of this project. The owner of the Aics office in Niger, Fabio Minniti, reassured the steering committee that the first loan would be disbursed to Anper immediately after the meeting, recommending the Nigerien side to be efficient in implementing the initiative.

The project is part of a wider state program of photovoltaic rural electrification in the country promoted by the local Ministry of Energy, which aims to increase the rate of access to electricity in these areas from the current 0.93% to 10% by 2026. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

