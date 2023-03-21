by gds.it – ​​42 seconds ago

The first van with a thousand shoes to be donated to migrants leaves today for the island of Lampedusa. The Tommaso Dragotto Foundation and the International Humanitarian Organization Life and Life have endorsed the humanitarian and…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, shoes for Lampedusa migrants donated by the Dragotto Foundation and Life and Life appeared 42 seconds ago in the online newspaper gds.it».