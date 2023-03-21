L’Inter of the future could be helped indirectly by Antonio Conte. The current Tottenham manager is in crisis with his club. The English press says that his dismissal is imminent, but even if he stays until the end of the season, his divorce should be consummated in the summer. The contract, in fact, will expire in 2023 and will hardly be renewed. If it is true that there is talk of a return of the Lecce coach to Milan in many quarters, in reality there is nothing concrete. However, with Conte’s farewell to Spurs, some players currently owned by the club could be released. Marotta has two goals in particular. The first is amenitiesThe second one Bentancur. These are two very different situations, but which could converge this summer. Marotta is not new to similar blows.

Meanwhile, rumors are circulating about the names of Inter’s new coach for next season. So let’s get down to the latest news on the Nerazzurri world.

Inzaghi away from Inter: 75%

The more time passes, the less likely it is Inzaghi be confirmed. The management is not satisfied with the path taken up to now and the quarter-finals of the Champions League reached cannot be enough to change their minds. Besides the results, it’s the management of men that she doesn’t like. Dumfries and Brozovic, for a long time on the sidelines since the beginning of 2023, have shown against Juve that they are now disconnected from the Inter project and this is attributed to the coach, who is too schematic and provincial in management. For this reason, his future does not appear to be in the Nerazzurri.

Italian at Inter: 25%

That of Vincenzo Italian is the last name in chronological order on the bench of theInter. The Italian-German coach, after a difficult start to the season at Fiorentina, has put the Viola back on track, proposing an aggressive and fun game. His profile is liked by the management who are looking for a breakthrough figure with whom to start again next season. Of course it won’t be easy to snatch the coach from Fiorentina.

Laurientè all’Inter: 25%

Inter sign up for the race for Armand Laurientè. The Sassuolo striker is having a great season and has attracted the attention of several clubs. Inter has signed up among the suitors precisely in view of a possible change of form. Laurientè would ensure that fantasy that he too often failed to maneuver the team, while increasing the chances for goals. The amount requested by Sassuolo is 30 million.

Udogie all’Inter: 10%

Destiny Udogie was purchased last summer since Tottenham, but left on loan to Udinese until the end of the season. The Italian should therefore join his new companions next season, but something could change. Udogie was a specific request from Conte for his 3-5-2. THEHowever, the divorce between the Italian coach and Spurs could turn the tables. At the moment this is only a suggestion, but market rumors are already starting to mount. It wouldn’t be the first case of a player leaving a club without ever playing for one. A lot will depend on the new coach, but this hypothesis is already starting to make inroads in Nerazzurri circles.

Bentancur all’Inter: 10%

Rodrigo Bentancur he is one of the staples of Conte’s Tottenham and his injury cost the team a lot. The farewell of the coach from Lecce, however, could free the Argentine, brought to Italy by Marotta. Unlike Udogie, his valuation is very high, but in the summer the Nerazzurri will sell Brozovic and will therefore have the money available for a possible coup. For this reason, the Betancur slope should not be discarded.

David Luciani