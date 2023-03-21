Olympic medalist Ingrid Lorena Valencia, Yeni Marcela Arias, Camila Camilo, Angie Valdez y Luisa Fernanda Vasquez, are the Colombian boxers who advanced to the quarterfinals of the IBA Women´s World Boxing Championships 2023.

In the fly category, between 48 to 50 kilograms, the Olympic medalist, Ingrid Valencia, defeated the Kenyan in the second round Veronica Nziva, when the referee stopped the bout in the second round. Likewise, the woman from Cauca did the same in the third round against the Bulgarian Genadieva Chukanova and secured a place in the quarterfinals of the category.

Likewise, the Olympic Yeni Arias He entered the ring twice, on Saturday March 18 and Monday March 20, with a balance of two victories and qualification to the quarterfinals of the 52 to 55 kilograms, bantamweight.

Arias defeated the Croatian Nikolina Cacic, in the second round, yeah Lulia Coroli from Moldova, for the third round.

For his part, Camila Camilo, that the previous week had already defeated Almutairi Noura, from Kuwait, in the round of 32 fighters, now beat the Italian Assunta Canfora by knockout at the second 37 of the first round. In this way, the young boxer qualified for the round of eight.

Meanwhile, Angie Valdez did the same by beating the French Estelle Mossley in the second round of the 57 to 60 kilograms, lightweight.

Valdez came from beating the Taiwanese Yi-Shih Wu, who appeared as the second favorite for the title.

To end, Luis Fernanda Vasquez added the first victory for Colombia in the category between 66 and 70 kilograms, light middleweight. Luisa beat Lorna Simbi, of Kenya, by unanimous decision and advanced to the quarterfinals.

It is worth remembering that Valerie Mendoza, in the 54 to 57 kg, featherweight, and Shirleidis Orozco, in the 63 to 66 kilograms welterweight, they lost their second in combat and said goodbye to the orbital women’s boxing contest.

The five bouts of the quarterfinals of the Colombian boxers will be this Wednesday March 22. The Colombians who win in this phase will already secure the bronze medal and continue on the road to the final.