Fenerbahce Beko, THY Euroleague’in Italy representative in the field in the 24th week match Emporio Armani Milan’a Lost 82-75.
Hall: Ülker Sports and Events
Hakemler: Daniel Iron Floor xx, Olegs Latisevs xx, Rain Peerandi xx
Fenerbahçe Beko: Johnathan Motley xxx 22, Scottie Wilbekin xx 7, Nigel Hayes-Davis x, Tarık Biberovic x 2, Nick Calathes x, Şehmus Hazer x, Carsen Edwards xx 16, Nemanja Bjelica x 4, Melih Mahmutoğlu x, Marko Guduric xx 19, Devin Booker x 5
Head Coach: Dimitrios Itoudis
Emporio Armani Milan: Luwawu-Cabarrot xxx 19, Stefano Tonut xx 6, Nicolo Melli x, Shabazz Napier xxx 26, Jonannes Voigtmann xx 8, Brandon Davies x 3, Deshaun Thomas x 2, Naz Mitrou-Long x 3, Billy Baron xx 8, Giampaolo Ricci x 3, Kyle Hinees 4
Head Coach: Ettore Messina
1st Period: 18-23 (in favor of Emporio Armani Milan)
Halftime: 35-37 (in favor of Emporio Armani Milan)
3rd Period: 52-61 (in favor of Emporio Armani Milan)