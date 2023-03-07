Understandably different souls for Thiago Motta and Juric at the end of Monday Night of the 25th day of Serie A. The rossoblù coach apologizes for the defeat, while the granata one is much more satisfied, even if he gladly allows himself some nostalgic memories.

Motta: “I prepared for the match badly”

The tactical analysis of the Bologna coach is very precise and equally self-critical: “The bad first half is my responsibility, I had prepared the game in a certain way. At the beginning they had too much ball, we didn’t have the right distances and we didn’t cover the pitch in width. After some adjustments, we got better at tackling and started holding the ball. However, we knew that against Turin we needed to vary the pace and do something different, often with their men behind us we struggled a lot.”