Understandably different souls for Thiago Motta and Juric at the end of Monday Night of the 25th day of Serie A. The rossoblù coach apologizes for the defeat, while the granata one is much more satisfied, even if he gladly allows himself some nostalgic memories.
Motta: “I prepared for the match badly”
The tactical analysis of the Bologna coach is very precise and equally self-critical: “The bad first half is my responsibility, I had prepared the game in a certain way. At the beginning they had too much ball, we didn’t have the right distances and we didn’t cover the pitch in width. After some adjustments, we got better at tackling and started holding the ball. However, we knew that against Turin we needed to vary the pace and do something different, often with their men behind us we struggled a lot.”
Juric: “Turin must do like my Genoa with Gasp and Motta”
The grenade trainer is happy that he finally matched a strong performance at maximum available loot: “Excellent first half, we only suffered in the final against an excellent team but giving them little and creating dangerous counterattacks. After so much continuity of performances, the result has finally arrived”. Juric and Motta have been rivals on the bench after forming a fantastic pair on the pitch, in Gasperini’s Genoa: “Thiago was a fantastic player, from another category, I ran and stole, he blocked every ball you threw at him. That was the perfect example of how every team should play football. From tenth we transformed ourselves with two phenomenal like Milito and Motta in a team that came close to the Champions League. Motta is a pure and sincere boy. In addition to us, they also coach Palladino, Bocchetti, Modesto, Gasperini is contagious. If you start to understand what makes you do, the pressing, the strength of the training, the fun, feeling strong if you train in a certain way. Now there are many of us who follow this game but Thiago is different, he has a superior background, he has had other coaches with other qualities and is more complete”. When asked if his Turin can replicate the footsteps of that GenoaJuric replies very clearly: “If two like Motta and Milito arrive…”