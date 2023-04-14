Two days before the championship match against Milan, the Bologna coach Thiago Motta spoke at the press conference: “It will be a beautiful match, with the stadium full and against a team that is doing well. You need commitment with a smile. We have to face this match giving our allhoping to get a result”. On how to beat the Rossoneri, Thiago Motta replied: “We will find an aggressive team that leaves you no game time, we will have to be quick to go fast and find the free man. Depth is part of a moment in the game that is very important for going on goal or creating space for our teammates. We will go on the field to compete against Milan as we did against Atalanta, aware that we will face a strong team”. More pressure after the win against Atalanta? Not according to Thiago Motta: “We have an obligation to give our best, try to improve every day, always improve in order to be able to compete even against the big teams like it was against Atalanta and what Milan will be like on Saturday, both are played the Champions League. We humbly, aware of our strengths and of the momentcontinue to work hard, as we have always done”.