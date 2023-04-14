Two days before the championship match against Milan, the Bologna coach Thiago Motta spoke at the press conference: “It will be a beautiful match, with the stadium full and against a team that is doing well. You need commitment with a smile. We have to face this match giving our allhoping to get a result”. On how to beat the Rossoneri, Thiago Motta replied: “We will find an aggressive team that leaves you no game time, we will have to be quick to go fast and find the free man. Depth is part of a moment in the game that is very important for going on goal or creating space for our teammates. We will go on the field to compete against Milan as we did against Atalanta, aware that we will face a strong team”. More pressure after the win against Atalanta? Not according to Thiago Motta: “We have an obligation to give our best, try to improve every day, always improve in order to be able to compete even against the big teams like it was against Atalanta and what Milan will be like on Saturday, both are played the Champions League. We humbly, aware of our strengths and of the momentcontinue to work hard, as we have always done”.
“I want much more from Zirkzee”
During the conference, Thiago Motta also spoke about the singles, Orsolini (who will be absent due to suspension) and Zirkzee in particular: “Riccardo trained well, he made a mistake and can grow from it, not having it is not good for him and for the team. Joshua must continue to demonstrate the potential of him, I want much, much more from him. Zirkzee can play from the start like the others, we’ll see”. Sorianoout due to a first-degree tear of the medial collateral ligament of the right knee: “I am very sorry because he is our captain, it helps us a lot and will continue to do so. You will also depend on him in your recovery to give us his input. He must continue like this, he is a great professional.”