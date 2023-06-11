Serie A, Spezia-Verona 1-3: the play-off for salvation belongs to the Venetians. Ligurians relegated to B

Hellas Verona remains in Serie A, Spezia relegated to Serie B after three seasons. The play-off between Zaffaroni’s team and Semplici’s Ligurians was played at the Mapei Stadium. The two teams reached the final match in third from bottom place after 38 league matches (ALL SERIE A HIGHLIGHTS). All the goals in the first half: for Hellas brace from Ngonge and goal from Faraoni, from Ampadu the momentary 1-1 for Spezia. Already relegated also Sampdoria and Cremonese. Bari remains in Serie B, defeated at home by Cagliari 0-1.

The breaking latest news of Spezia-Verona

Verona immediately unlocks the result: after 5 minutes Lazovic puts in the center for Faraoni, who beats Dragowski with his right plate. In the 15th minute Spezia equalized with a powerful right foot from Ampadu from the edge of the area, with the ball hitting the crossbar and slipping into goal. Verona took the lead again in the 26th minute: Ngonge’s right-footed shot. In the 38th minute Ngonge again: Ampadu aims, kicks and, thanks to the deflection of the Welshman, beats Dragowski. The first half ends 3-1 for Verona, who with this result would remain in Serie A. In the second half, the Ligurians get close to scoring their second goal in the 49th minute thanks to a long shot by Montipò on Zurkowski but the ball does not enter the goal. Then, in the 51st minute, Ngonge comes close to the hat-trick of the evening but this attempt also fails. About ten minutes later, smoke bombs were launched from the Spezia curve: the match was suspended for a few moments. In the 70th minute it was a penalty for Spezia, after Faraoni used his hands to remove the ball from the goal after Shomurodov’s lob. Throw Nzola, saved by Montipò. In the last 20′ the challenge does not unlock and passes to six minutes of added time. The atmosphere is tense: smoke bombs fall again on the pitch. The Ligurians try in every way but don’t score anymore and are relegated to Serie B.

The match report of Spezia-Verona 1-3

5′ Faraoni (V), 15′ Ampadu (S), 26′ e 38′ Ngonge (V)

SPEZIA (3-5-2): Dragowski; Wisnieski (8′ st Green), Ampadu, Nikolaou; Ferrer (38th Agudelo), Bourabia, Esposito (38th Cipot), Zurkowski (20th Kovalenko), Reca; Shomurodov, I am. All.: Simple

VERONA (3-4-2-1): Montipo; Magnani (40′ st Coppola), Hien, Davidowicz (14′ st Cabal); Pharaohs, Tameze, Sulemena, Depaoli; Ngonge (31′ st Terracciano), Lazovic (14′ st Verdi); Djuric (31′ st Gaich). All.: Zaffaroni

Expelled: Faraoni (V) in the 20’st for non-regulatory behaviour

Amounts: Hien (S), Depaoli (S), Davidowicz (S), Ngonge (S), Reca (S) for foul play