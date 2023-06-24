5 brain-boosting foods every student should consider according to Harvard doctors

«Eat fish that contain phosphorus and are good for the memory”. In moments of intense study, it will have happened to many to be given this advice. In fact, among the foods that are good for the brain, fish is almost always mentioned and rightly so, even if in reality the merit does not seem to be due of phosphorus.

As the experts of Humanitas Medical Care point out, in fact, numerous researches have now shown that there is no scientific correlation between phosphorus and memory. In other words, the intake of this mineral, which is contained in greater quantities in other foods, would not in any way increase mental faculties. If the fish is counted among foods that boost the braintherefore, the reasons would be other.

To explain it are the experts of the Harvard Medical School who suggest a variety of foods which, based on the scientific evidence gained to date, would appear to have a role in enhancing mental performance.

View more

Of course – experts warn – just as there are no “magic pills” capable of preventing cognitive decline, no single food can maintain brain health as we age. However There are foods that can positively affect cognitive performance. It being understood that, as nutritionists point out, the most important strategy remains to follow a healthy eating pattern that includes lots of fruit, vegetables, legumes and whole grains. Don’t forget to hire proteins from vegetable sources and fish e you choose healthy fats, like olive oil, rather than saturated fat.

Returning to the foods that are good for the brainhowever, those identified to date by scientific research would be the same able to protect heart health. Which ones in particular? Here are 5 that all students (and others) should consider…

Green leafy vegetables

Unsplash.com

Leafy green vegetables like kale, spinach and broccoli are packed with brain-healthy nutrients such as vitamin K, lutein, folic acid and beta carotene. Indeed, research suggests that these plant-based foods may help slow cognitive decline.

Fatty fish

Unsplash.com

As we said, it doesn’t seem to be phosphorus that makes fish an ally for the mind. THE Oily fish, on the other hand, are abundant sources of omega-3 fatty acidshealthy unsaturated fats that have been linked to lower blood levels of beta-amyloid, which is the protein that forms plaques in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s. The advice is to eat fish at least twice per week, choosing though low-mercury varietiescome salmon, cod or tuna au naturel. And if you really are not a fish lover, you can evaluate it with your doctor taking an omega-3 supplement or choose other sources of omega-3s such as flaxseed, avocado and walnuts.

Berries

Unsplash.com

Among the foods that are good for the brain also i berries. Their secret? Are the flavonoidsor the natural vegetable pigments that give the characteristic shades and what they would seem also help improve memory. A study conducted by researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Harvard showed that in a sample of women, the consumption of two or more servings of strawberries and blueberries each week, delayed memory decline up to 2 and a half years.

Tea and coffee

Unsplash.com

Coffee, as we know, is a precious ally during the study marathons. However the caffeine contained in tea and coffee could offer more than one simple short-term increase in concentration, Harvard Medical School experts point out. In a 2014 study published in The Journal of NutritionIndeed, the participants who had showed higher caffeine consumptionthey have scored better on tests of mental function. Not only that, caffeine would appear too help consolidate new memories, according to other research. During a study conducted by researchers at Johns Hopkins University participants were asked to study a series of images. The sample was then divided into two groups: one was given a placebo, the other a 200 milligram caffeine tablet. The following day, the participants who had taken the caffeine were able to better identify the images.

Nights

Unsplash.com

Finally, nuts are also counted among the foods that are good for the brain. Walnuts are indeed excellent sources of protein and healthy fats e they seem to improve memory. A 2015 study byUniversity of California Los Angeles has correlated a higher consumption of nuts to better cognitive test scores. Walnuts are also rich in a type of fatty acid called omega-3 alpha-linolenic acid (ALA). Diets high in ALA and other omega-3 fatty acids have been linked to lowering blood pressure and cleaner arteries. This is why walnuts are considered allies of both the heart and the brain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

