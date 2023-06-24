Sudan is hell on earth: rape of minors, bloodshed and looting even at embassies. Total anarchy

Sudan remains an abyss of chaos and violence. Information arriving from Khartoum speaks of artillery shelling and bombardments that began as soon as the truce between the armed forces and paramilitary militias ended. A script that has been repeated since the civil war began: brief ceasefires that end with new bloodshed and which are then reactivated for only a few days. Periods in which the civil war actually continues, with exchanges of accusations about those who exploit the halt to fighting to prepare for the next violation and to carry out atrocities on civilians. These, as in any war, are the real sacrificial victims.

The “BBC” has highlighted the tragedy of rapes, which have increased exponentially during the conflict and which target mothers left alone but above all girls, often minors. This phenomenon particularly affects the capital, where fierce clashes are concentrated between the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the Sudanese army. Also confirming the difficult situation in Khartoum are the attacks reported by some African states against their own embassies, which have been looted. Again it is difficult to understand the responsibility for these acts, ie whether they are the work of paramilitaries or army units.

The anarchy that dominates the country makes it impossible to understand how the warring factions move. Furthermore, the health situation is worrying, with the risk that international organizations and food aid programs will be definitively interrupted in the absence of adequate security conditions. This is also testified by the alarm launched in recent days by “Action against Hunger”, according to which at least 50 thousand malnourished children are currently no longer receiving any type of specific treatment. The United Nations, after the meeting held to support the humanitarian response in Sudan, announced that donors have agreed on an aid plan for one and a half billion dollars. But the anarchy that pervades the country threatens to block most of the projects.

The only hope lies in those countries capable of influencing the parties involved, so that they find the tools to ensure that the rebels and the army arrive at a stabilization. Among these, the United Arab Emirates and the Gulf powers, influential in Sudan and in the entire region, could play a leading role, as Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani explained. Meanwhile, violence, poverty and the absence of a prospect of peace inevitably feed the flow of people fleeing. The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said that about 500,000 people have left the country, while internal refugees alone number two million. These are enormous numbers, which make us understand the gravity of the situation in Sudan but also the risks for neighboring countries, which become the first destination for those fleeing the war. In Egypt, the latest data speak of 250,000 Sudanese refugees already present in the country. The European Union has announced aid to Cairo for 20 million euros.

And in the meantime, the case of visas required by the Egyptian authorities to enter the country has exploded: many refugees, in fact, have fled without the documents needed to obtain passes, with the risk of families being divided at the border. The situation is also difficult in Chad and in the Central African Republic, where the already very difficult economic and political condition in which these States live – just think that the Wagner group is permanently present in the latter – is joined by the arrival of thousands of people and the of the rainy season. A problem which, as explained by Médecins Sans Frontières, mainly concerns the logistical difficulty in accessing aid. The scenario of the collapse of several states and the arrival of a new wave of migration to Europe also through Libya risks becoming increasingly concrete.

