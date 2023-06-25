5 cosmetic properties you don’t know yet!

L‘helichrysum, also known as helianthus or elyssum, is a plant belonging to the Asteraceae family and is widely used in the cosmetic industry for its many beneficial properties for the skin. Here are five cosmetic properties of helichrysum that can be explored further:

A natural anti-wrinkle thanks to its powerful flavonoids

L‘helichrysum contains a variety of compounds flavonoids,acetophenones and chloroglucinols who act as powerful antioxidants. These antioxidants help neutralize free radicals present in the skin, reducing the damage caused by UV rays, environmental pollution and oxidative stress. This helps to slow down the skin aging process and keep the skin young and radiant. By virtue of its protective properties against the skin against UV rays, helichrysum is also widely used in sunscreen preparations and after-sun soothing products.

Fight scars

It is no longer a novelty that theHelichrysum oil, thanks to its powers, it can moisturize the skin of the whole body. Besides, however, ad moisturize it is also able to prevent stretch marks much more than other cosmetic oils on the market. Very few drops are enough to deeply hydrate the skin. Thanks to its regenerative and healing properties, helichrysum can be used to promote the healing of damaged or injured skin. It can help reduce scar formation and improve the appearance of existing scars. Additionally, it can stimulate the production of collagen, a protein essential for skin health and elasticity. Given its power emollient and anti-inflammatory it can also be used after shaving to have a noticeable soothing effect.

The Helichrysum: source of deep hydration

Helichrysum is very rich in essential oils and fatty acids that provide hydration and nourishment to the skin. It can help maintain the skin’s moisture balance, preventing dryness and flaking. Furthermore, its emollient components can make the skin softer, smoother and silky to the touch.

Helichrysum has an effect enlightening

Helichrysum can help give the skin a radiant and luminous appearance. Its bioactive compounds can, in fact, help improve skin luminosity, even out the complexion and reduce the appearance of dark spots or hyperpigmentation. This makes helichrysum an ideal ingredient for cosmetic products aimed at improving the radiance and appearance of the complexion.

Helichrysum is known for its astringent and soothing properties

This fragrant plant is very useful in case of skin reactions to soothe, since it is able to reduce redness and relieve annoying conditions such as eczema, dermatitis or sunburn. All this is possible thanks to thearzanolo, an anti-inflammatory substance that may play a vital role in wound healing. Sebum-regulator, Helichrysum also helps purify oily skin from acne breakouts and blackheads. How to use it? You can add 2-3 drops to a mask or face cream based on hyaluronic acid or collagen and you will see that the regenerative effect will be enhanced! Beauty Tips: seen its power emollient and anti-inflammatorythe oil of this plant can also be used after depilation to have a significant soothing effect.

