Mission Bhagirata’s water supply will be shut down for three days in all constituencies and mandals of Tandur.

Waqarabad District: In all constituencies and mandals of Tandoor

Mission Bhagirata’s water supply will remain closed for three days

Waqarabad/Tandoor: 24/Jun

All Mandals of Assembly Constituency of Waqarabad District, All of Tandoor Town 36 Tomorrow Sunday in the localities June 25 From June 27 Water supply through taps under the Mission Bhagirata scheme will remain closed for three days on Monday.

In this regard, Deputy Executive Engineer (DE) Municipality Tandurty, Venkata Ranganatham has issued a press note today and said that under the Mission Bhagirata scheme, the district is located from Pargi to Tandur. 900 There is a crack in the MM water pipeline. For the purpose of carrying out the repair work of the crack in this pipeline in Tandoor Town, Dharur, Yalal, Padimol, Bashirabad and Tandoor Mandals tomorrow. June 25 From June 27 Water supply through taps under Mission Bhagirata will remain closed for (three days). And June 28 From Wednesday, the watershed will resume.

Deputy Executive Engineer Municipal Tandoor T.Venkata Ranganatham has advised the people of Tandoor to save drinking water stored in houses during these three days and use water from nearby borewells for other purposes. Assist with non-maintenance of water due to repair work for three days.

On the other hand, except for Tandoor town, the Muslim community may face difficulties for sacrificial animals and other tasks due to the non-discharge of water for three days just before Eid-ul-Adha and the start of water discharge one day before Eid. !!

