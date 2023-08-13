National Fire Rescue Team: Defending Lives and Property in the Face of Severe Flooding and Geological Disasters

In the face of extreme rainfall and severe flooding, the National Comprehensive Fire Rescue Team in China has been working tirelessly to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property. Since July, heavy rainfall has caused severe floods and geological disasters in various regions of the country, including North China, Huanghuai, and the Northeast. These natural disasters have posed a significant threat to the safety of the people.

In response to the situation, General Secretary Xi Jinping issued important instructions on flood prevention and relief work, emphasizing the need to prioritize the safety of people’s lives and property, as well as the overall stability of society. Acting as the main force of emergency rescue, the National Comprehensive Fire Rescue Team immediately sprung into action upon receiving the order.

The brave members of the rescue team have been involved in search and rescue missions, transportation and resettlement of trapped individuals, as well as infrastructure repair. They have demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the oath they took, “loyalty to the party, strict discipline, go through fire and water, and serve the people wholeheartedly.”

In one instance, Chu Fuliang, a member of the Harbin Fire Rescue Detachment, rescued a paralyzed old man in his 90s who was trapped in a severely flooded house. Despite facing high floodwaters, Chu Fuliang carried the old man on his back for nearly 20 minutes, successfully bringing him to safety. The Harbin Fire Rescue Detachment has been working tirelessly for three days and three nights, successfully rescuing over 130 trapped individuals and transferring more than 200 people to safety.

The National Comprehensive Fire Rescue Team has been fighting the floods wherever there is danger. Fire rescue personnel from Beijing, Tianjin, and Shandong, among other regions, have been dispatched to the most affected areas. They have rescued over 1,000 people, evacuated and transferred more than 15,000 people, transported thousands of sandbags and built embankments to prevent further damage.

As of August 11, a total of 4,223 dangerous situations were addressed by the national fire rescue teams, with over 42,000 personnel, 14,900 vehicles, and 4,937 boats deployed. They successfully rescued and evacuated 30,200 trapped individuals, transported a significant amount of materials and water, and completed drainage tasks at 288 operation points, draining a total of 5.4181 million tons of water.

The main objective of the National Comprehensive Fire Rescue Team has always been to protect the safety of the people. They have been racing against time to minimize casualties during these devastating floods. Their dedication and bravery have been demonstrated through numerous rescue operations.

In one particular instance, firefighter Zhou Heng from the Tangshan Fire Rescue Detachment led a team to rescue over 1,400 villagers trapped in the Jingya School in Zhuozhou City, Hebei Province. Despite treacherous conditions and the continuous rise of floodwaters, Zhou Heng and his team fought for more than 10 hours, successfully rescuing nearly 200 trapped individuals.

The commitment and sacrifice of these fire and rescue personnel have been nothing short of extraordinary. In the face of danger, they have fearlessly charged ahead, reaching the most affected areas where rescue is the most difficult and the need is greatest. They have even risked their own lives to protect the safety of the people.

At the disaster relief sites, the Party emblems have shone brightly. The rescue teams have set up temporary party organizations, formed party members’ “commando teams”, and established party members’ “pioneer posts” and “demonstration areas”. Party flags fly high on the front lines of emergency rescue, and party emblems are proudly displayed.

The affected people have expressed gratitude and hope upon seeing the presence of the firefighters. The fire and rescue personnel have faced the difficulties without hesitation. The national comprehensive fire rescue teams have not only provided one-way rescue, but they have also received support from the local communities. Many citizens have joined the volunteers to assist the firefighters in their relief efforts, providing necessary logistics support.

The ongoing flood control and disaster relief operations have not been easy, but the dedication and resilience of the National Comprehensive Fire Rescue Team have been evident. They have been truly climbing ropes for the people, going through hardships to protect lives and property.

