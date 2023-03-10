How life changes after i 60 years? If for women it means having already passed the menopause phase, for men this passage often coincides with a greater perception of the changing body.

However, turning 60 also marks the beginning of a new one stage of life which is characterized by the decrease in work commitments and the consequent increase in free time available, a precious resource to be exploited to guarantee health and wellness.

What are the things not to do once this threshold is reached? Here are 5 that can really make a difference.

Give up physical activity

Thanks to advancing age and some ailments that are starting to make themselves felt, the 60 years for many people coincide with the renunciation of any physical activity to the advantage of a constant sedentary lifestyle, which in the long run risks compromising the quality of life.

Regular movement, on the other hand, represents one of the most effective strategies for staying healthy and better addressing the changes dictated by aging. A simple one walk in the fresh air or a ride on a bike, for example, can really make a difference. Also dedicate yourself to gardening or giving up the use of the lift favoring the stairs, moreover, it can help to stimulate muscles and joints effectively.

Furthermore, nothing prevents you from enrolling in a swimming, yoga or swimming course gentle gymnasticsa discipline that does not require a particular effort and is suitable for all ages.

Don’t pay attention to feeding

Il metabolism generally tends to drop significantly after 60, exposing more to the accumulation of extra kilos. Paying attention to nutrition, therefore, becomes essential for maintaining a healthy weight and keeping the risk of developing it away obesity and other pathologies linked, for example, to excess sugar and fat in the blood.

A balanced diet is always to be preferred, integrating carbohydrates, proteins and fats in an optimal way. Even the fiber intake proves to be decisive, as well as that of good fats contained for example in olive oil, avocado, dried fruit and oily fish.

Don’t give due weight to pain

Over the age of 60, we often tend to underestimate the appearance of pain thinking it is a physiological manifestation of the passage of time. In reality this is not always the case and it is always preferable to consult with the doctor to report discomfort, pain or discomfort that does not go away spontaneously.

Stop keeping your memory sharp

At 60 it becomes even more important keep your memory sharpperforming a simple mental gymnastics which includes a series of simple activities: doing mental calculations, reading a book or newspaper, solving rebuses and crossword puzzles or even simply trying to memorize the telephone numbers of loved ones. Finally, even helping your grandchildren with their homework can turn into an excellent daily workout for your brain.

Neglecting your social life

Close in on yourself and limit the social life it is never advisable, especially when the day is no longer marked by working hours and the commitments that derive from them. Treat yourself to a aperitif with friendsa trip out of towna trip or a walk in company are all activities capable of generating significant benefits.

Furthermore, those who still want to study their books can take advantage of the courses and activities organized by the University of the Third Age.