“50% of melanoma cases are cured with immuno-oncology”

(beraking latest news) – “Thanks to new therapies, and above all to immunotherapy, we are able to heal 50% of patients with metastatic disease in melanoma. It is therefore not true that there is no going back from the fourth stage, thanks to the new drugs and immunotherapy there is the possibility of making the disease chronic and even recovering”. This was stated by Paolo Ascierto, director of the Unit of melanoma oncology, oncological immunotherapy and innovative therapies of the Pascale Institute in Naples, who spoke today at the press conference to present the “I know too” information campaign on immuno-oncology.

“On melanoma – explained Ascierto – we have data at 7 and a half years, so even with the data we can say that it can be cured. It is clear that, if there is 50% of patients who survive and are cured, there is another 50% who continue to die. We have to do a lot for these patients, go and find out what the mechanisms of resistance to immunotherapy are and find new drugs in order to raise the bar for patients who make it. It is a research that goes on, there are new drugs and there are certainly excellent prospects”. The information campaign “I know too” in this sense “is very important because there is a need for patients to be aware that with the new treatments we can also heal. Unfortunately not for everyone, this is clear, but the figure of 50% in melanoma is important. Melanoma responds better to immunotherapy, but also for other diseases there is a percentage of patients who can recover thanks to immunotherapy, and where it is used to prevent metastases”.

