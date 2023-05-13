Amado Boudou decompensated while giving a talk at a university in Neuquén

While exposing at a political seminar at the National University of Comahueformer vice president Amado Boudou broke down this Friday, for which reason he had to be transferred urgently in an ambulance to the Castro Rendón Hospital.

The medical report on his condition is expected tonight in the capital of Neuquén, while it is speculated that it could be a sequel resulting from a dengue fever that affected him a few days ago.

The former Kirchnerist Economy Minister had arrived in Neuquén as one of the figures invited to the Seminar “40 years of democracy”promoted by the extension secretary of the Faculty of Humanities of the National University of Comahue and the Casa Patria Neuquén.

During the afternoon, the legislator president of Casa Patria Neuquén, Nanci Parrilli, published a welcome message for the leader on her networks.

“Welcome comrade Beloved Boudou”said the deputy.

“From Casa Patria Neuquén we accompany your arrival in the city of Neuquén for the Seminar on 40 years of Democracy “what has been achieved, what is pending and the challenges for the future”, along with colleagues Daniel Bagnat, Rodolfo Canini, Adriana Hernandez and Maria Estela Castaneda “.

The former minister’s activities included a meeting with the rector of the University of Comahue, Beatriz Gentili, then his dissertation at the seminar and his return to the Federal Capital was scheduled for the 10-hour flight.

Boudou was speaking in the “Aula Magna Salvador Allende” when he fainted, although relatives indicated that he had regained consciousness at the Castro Rendón Hospital.

