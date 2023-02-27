Big party, in Rome, for the 50th anniversary of the foundation of Aido, the Italian Association for the donation of organs, tissues and cells, on the exact day of the anniversary celebrated with two particularly intense moments: first, at noon, the participation in the Angelus recited by Pope Francis on the first Sunday of Lent, looking out the window of the Apostolic Palace; then the convivial meeting at the Roma Eventi convention center in Piazza di Spagna. More than half a thousand aidini from all over Italy arrived for the occasion.

When the Pope greeted Aido, a very strong emotion passed through those present in St. Peter’s Square, in the Vatican City, on the day of the 50th anniversary of the foundation of the association, born on 26 February 1973 in Bergamo on the initiative of the pharmaceutical informant originally from Friuli Venezia Giulia Giorgio Brumat. Thus Pope Francis spoke: «I welcome the Aido association which celebrates its fiftieth anniversary. I thank you for your commitment to social solidarity and I urge you to continue promoting life through organ donation”.

Volunteers and members made up a large “red spot”, dressed in a bib and hat, a nice eye-catcher behind the banner bearing the inscription: “Cinquant’anni di Sì alla vita”, with the logo created especially for the 50th.

“Feeling that Pope Francis was addressing us with such a direct and profound message – underlined the national president Flavia Petrin – it was something unique. We thank him from the bottom of our hearts, moved. A nice consolation for the work done by hundreds of thousands of people in these 50 years, in various ways. Ideally we want to remember all the donors who, leaving their earthly life, have contributed to giving life back to a large number of sick people. We remember all their family members. And of course the transplant recipients who have been able to find the possibility of a cure. A great deal has been accomplished in this half century of activity and a great deal remains to be done. Aido is a beautiful story that will continue with even more commitment».