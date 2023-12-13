50 years of ratiopharm: Teva donates 50,000 euros

Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 12:27 p.m

The donation amounts for ten non-profit organizations have been determined

Ulm – ‘50,000 euros for people who help’ – that is the motto of the fundraising campaign for the 50th birthday of the Teva brand ratiopharm. To mark the anniversary, Teva, as the parent company, is donating a total of 50,000 euros to ten non-profit organizations. The donation amounts that each club will receive have now been determined.

The company has been supporting the fundraising campaign almost all year round. In May, employees nominated clubs. A Teva jury then selected ten clubs from all submissions that will definitely receive a donation. In September, a public online vote decided how high the donation amount would be for each club. Almost 10,000 people from all over Germany took part.

The donation amount for each club ranges between 2,000 and 12,000 euros. The more votes a club has received in the online ranking, the higher the donation will be. The ten non-profit associations include large and small initiatives from the health sector, but also an environmental organization and institutions for self-help and family help from the Ulm region and all of Germany.

No club goes away empty-handed

Angelman eV, a self-help association run by parents for parents whose children were born with Angelman syndrome, received the most votes. This is the result of a rare congenital genetic change on chromosome 15. Angelman syndrome is characterized by a severe delay in physical and mental development and a greatly reduced development of spoken language. The association supports affected parents to better understand the diagnosis, accept it and cope with everyday life. The Angelman eV team can now look forward to receiving 12,000 euros.

The “Pharmacists Without Borders” association, which works to sustainably improve the health structures of people in developing countries, will receive 10,000 euros. The association “Project black and white eV” can look forward to receiving 8,000 euros. The support association has made it its mission to help people in need in Kenya.

Furthermore, a total of 20,000 euros will go to the following clubs from Germany and the Ulm region:

Personal donation handover next year

“Regardless of the amount each club receives, we hope that the money can meaningfully and sustainably support the various initiatives and make a contribution to improving people’s lives,” says Andreas Burkhardt, Managing Director of Teva Germany and Austria.

The donation handover for each of the ten clubs will take place from the beginning of next year as part of the “Teva on Tour” campaign. Members of the management and employees from inside and outside sales visit the clubs on site and hand over the donation checks personally.

The ranking online

The entire ranking and interesting facts about the anniversary can be found at

www.ratiopharm.de/50-jahre

About Teva Germany

Around 2,900 employees work every day to simplify access to medicines for millions of people and to give patients back some independence. Be it through our medicines – innovative special medicines, generics and over-the-counter medicines -, a reasonable price or a special service.

Germany’s best-known pharmaceutical brand ratiopharm belongs to Teva Germany. ratiopharm has stood for medicines of the highest quality at an affordable price for 50 years. The advertisement with the twins has now achieved classic status.

Teva’s German headquarters is in Ulm. Another production location is in Blaubeuren/Weiler.

Teva’s goal is for patients to get the medicine they need, where and when they need it. 37,000 employees work for this around the globe. Teva provides more than 3,500 different products in over 60 countries.