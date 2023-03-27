Home Health 6-year-old girl dies in hospital, she was hospitalized for myocarditis
6-year-old girl dies in hospital, she was hospitalized for myocarditis

6-year-old girl dies in hospital, she was hospitalized for myocarditis

Maria Isabella Lisaru died in hospital at the age of 6. Her parents had taken her to the hospital due to her severe flu symptoms. Her conditions immediately appeared critical, with “severely compromised heart function”. The cause of her death would be acute myocarditis.

Maria Isabella Lisaru (photo from Facebook)

A 6-year-old girl from Piacenza, Maria Isabella Lisaru, died last Saturday, March 25, at the Niguarda hospital in Milan. Her parents had accompanied her to the pediatric emergency room in Emilia late Friday afternoon and her conditions had appeared to the doctors immediately criticized. The clinical picture showed “severely compromised heart function”. For this reason, she had been organized emergency transport to the Niguarda hospital in Milan. There she would have been subjected to Ecmo, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation to increase blood circulation.

The death occurred on Saturday morning, probably one acute myocarditispossibly attributable to complications of a severe flu.

Flu symptoms and the discovery of inflammation of the heart muscle

Maria Isabella, of Romanian origin and daughter of an entrepreneur in the logistics sector, would have turned 7 in June. As she explained Claudiu Viorel Cristeafriend of the child’s family and godfather, “it felt like a cold“. For this reason, the mother had first of all turned to the general practitioner. “On Monday 20 March she already seemed to be better”, explains Cristea, “she was even able to go back to school”.


But then her mother notices hers exhaustion and decides to go straight to the emergency room. As Cristea al Corriere della Sera“upon her arrival in triage she is subjected to clinical tests and merges that the child, with flu symptomshas inflammation of the heart muscle”. Hence the decision to transfer her to Niguarda.

It is precisely during the journey to Milan that Maria Isabella’s conditions would have precipitated. She “she She went in cardiorespiratory arrest in the ambulance and the doctors performed resuscitation maneuvers”, continues the family friend. The doctors would have confirmed the death in the night between Saturday and Sunday 26 March.

