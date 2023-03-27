Home Business Polls show confidence in the EU at lows: 38%. No Italexit but “Eurodistant”
Polls show confidence in the EU at lows: 38%. No Italexit but "Eurodistant"

Polls show confidence in the EU at lows: 38%. No Italexit but “Eurodistant”

Polls show Italians increasingly Eurosceptic. Here are the reasons

The Italians they feel more and more distant respect to the European Union. Many factors weigh on this situation, but in particular the fact of not having a big say on the front of the negotiation to stop the war in Ukraine and the scandal of Qatargate. According to the recent survey conducted by Demos and reported on Repubblica, in recent weeks, the trust She has stopped al 38%. The lowest level in recent years. At the end of last year, in fact, he had touched the 45%. Of course, this is not a novelty, a turning point. Nell last decadeindeed, the EU had obtained more limited confidence indexes. In particular, after the financial crisis of 2007-2008when the euro had become, in the eyes of the majority of citizens, the cause of economic hardship, which had involved businesses and, above all, families. The conflict in Ukrainefirst of all, he continues. And she threatens to get worse. As the reference to nuclear weapons is recurrent. And at the confrontation-clash between Russia and the West. Of which Europe constitutes the border.

Ukrainemoreover – continues Repubblica – is not far from our borders. AND “Europa”. And he aspires to enter the EU with full rights. Especially at this stage. For reasons of “safety”. For the same and symmetrical reason, Italians look at the EU with worry. Dictated by “insecurity”. Because the EU does not seem able, at this stage, to carry out a starring role. However, as a mediator, as a negotiating actor. While Italy operates as a “spectator” country. Front row. However, Italians do not think about the “detachment”. In reverse. If there was a referendum to leave the EU, as happened in Great Britain, more than 7 out of 10 say, without hesitation, that they would vote “No”. Therefore, they do not intend to leave the EU. Because they are – we are – Europeans “despite” a prevailing lukewarm feeling. And so, “Europeans for caution more than for membership“.

