65-year-old motorcyclist died

Two accidents occurred on the State 36 – which connects Lake Como to Milan – at the height of Capriano from Brioscoin the province of Monza and Brianza, they blocked the road in both directions for several hours. In the first accident, which took place around 18 in the direction of Milan, a motorcyclist crashed against a van, then fell to the ground and was run over by a truck. The man, a 65-year-old from Besana BrianzaAnd died to the Lecco hospital, where he was transported by helicopter.

The second accident occurred shortly after the first, in the opposite lane towards Lecco, and involved several vehicles in a chain collision. Luckily, no one was critically injured and emergency services from the White Cross arrived at the scene Mariano

The traffic was paralysed for some time, but the situation at 20.30 seemed to be improving. The police forces are working on the accident sites to carry out surveys and regulate the transit of vehicles.