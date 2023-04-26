Home » 65-year-old motorcyclist died
Health

65-year-old motorcyclist died

by admin
65-year-old motorcyclist died

Two accidents occurred on the State 36 – which connects Lake Como to Milan – at the height of Capriano from Brioscoin the province of Monza and Brianza, they blocked the road in both directions for several hours. In the first accident, which took place around 18 in the direction of Milan, a motorcyclist crashed against a van, then fell to the ground and was run over by a truck. The man, a 65-year-old from Besana BrianzaAnd died to the Lecco hospital, where he was transported by helicopter.

The second accident occurred shortly after the first, in the opposite lane towards Lecco, and involved several vehicles in a chain collision. Luckily, no one was critically injured and emergency services from the White Cross arrived at the scene Mariano

The traffic was paralysed for some time, but the situation at 20.30 seemed to be improving. The police forces are working on the accident sites to carry out surveys and regulate the transit of vehicles.

See also  Bari, Elisabetta Lella dies at the age of 44, professor of languages ​​in Medicine. "He made a complex matter simple"

You may also like

With Biden and Trump senior, the US is...

The 4 fundamental rules of well-being

The best tips for lush flowering

Usa, former rapper of the Fugees guilty of...

Innovative regeneration for handball players: Reboots becomes official...

was near Kherson. Killed his interpreter – breaking...

“I do not work anymore. I fear for...

Laurent Mekies leaves Ferrari: he will be team...

No to the arranged marriage in Modena, the...

Does a pony suit me? Find out with...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy