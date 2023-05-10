71 percent of the samples positive! Multi-resistant germs discovered in Lidl meat

The discounter Lidl is threatened with a new meat scandal. An examination of chicken meat from Lidl’s own brand “Metzgerfrisch” found multi-resistant germs in 71 percent of the samples. In addition, some dangerous pathogens were found on many of the pieces of meat.

The Albert Schweitzer Foundation and 15 other animal welfare organizations are calling on Lidl to implement the standards of the European Chicken Initiative to improve the living conditions of the chickens. In this way, Lidl can also reduce the health risk from germs from the stable. The animal protection organizations published alarming reports from several Lidl suppliers’ chicken farms last year. RTL was the first to report the results of the laboratory test commissioned by the Albert Schweitzer Foundation.

Meat scandal at Lidl: 71 percent of the samples contain resistant germs

The enzyme ESBL, which makes the bacteria found on the meat immune to several common antibiotics, was detected in 71 percent of the samples. The majority of resistant bacteria (75 percent) are the faecal germ Escherichia coli, which can trigger various diseases, for example urinary tract or gastrointestinal infections through to sepsis. The laboratory also found pathogens such as enterococci (25 percent of the samples), campylobacter (18 percent of the samples) and salmonella (1 sample). Enterococci can cause urinary tract infections, endocarditis or even blood poisoning. Campylobacter and Salmonella are mainly responsible for diarrheal diseases.

A total of 51 samples of chicken meat products (all husbandry type level 2 “Barn Plus”) were examined. These were taken in January and February 2023 in eight randomly selected Lidl stores across Germany. Only six samples were unremarkable.

Lidl is threatened with a new meat scandal – this is what the group says

The group told RTL: “All items are subject to extensive quality controls along the entire supply chain. With our specially defined Lidl internal limit values, we are usually even stricter than the legal requirements.

The President of the Albert Schweizer Foundation, Mahi Klosterhalfen, said of the scandal: “As you can see, the conditions in the stables of the Lidl suppliers not only mean a lot of misery for the animals, but are also dangerous for us humans. We expect Lidl to get to the root of the problem, finally start improving animal husbandry and join the European broiler chicken initiative. In this way, Lidl can reduce both animal suffering and dangers for us humans.”

And Imke Lührs, specialist in internal medicine, explains the potential danger for humans: “The vast majority of the samples are contaminated with pathogens that are potentially dangerous for humans. The high proportion of antibiotic-resistant germs on the meat is absolutely worrying.”

Lidl’s chicken feed is a breeding ground for dangerous germs

The high germ load is partly due to the conditions in Lidl’s chicken farm. The animal protection organizations around the Albert Schweitzer Foundation had published several in Germany, Spain, Italy and Austria in the past few months.

The animal welfare organizations are demanding that the Lidl Group join the European broiler chicken initiative and raise its animal welfare standards for chicken fattening. However, Lidl has not yet drawn any serious conclusions from the revelations.

The videos document frightening conditions: they show weakened and sick animals as a result of torture and husbandry conditions, thousands of them living in dreary halls. There they lie most of the time on the floor filthy with excrement, sometimes between dead conspecifics.

The high use of antibiotics in industrial animal husbandry also encourages more bacteria to develop resistance: Since in the event of illness all animals in the barn usually receive antibiotics (so-called metaphylaxis), it is primarily resistant bacteria that survive. These can then multiply optimally – without competition from other bacteria and between many weakened animals in a confined space.

Mahi Klosterhalfen: “The connection is clear: if you keep a lot of animals in a small space, which are kept under poor conditions and are also overbred, then diseases spread quickly. Then the need for antibiotics increases. And the administration of antibiotics creates antibiotic-resistant germs.”

Every year, five million people die worldwide with and from resistant bacteria

Experts estimate that around five million people die every year worldwide, including 1.27 million from antibiotic-resistant bacteria. In Germany, there are 45,700 deaths a year that are related to resistant germs and a further 9,650 that are directly attributable to them.

Adhering to the general preparation recommendations (e.g. thoroughly cooking meat, cleaning the cutting board well) alone is not always enough to avoid infection with the germs.

Antibiotic-resistant germs do not immediately make you ill. However, in people with a weakened immune system or those who take antibiotics, resistant germs can spread and lead to infections that are difficult to treat. In an emergency, the chances of survival are then lower. In addition, many standard treatments and surgeries in modern medicine can be complicated by antibiotic resistance.