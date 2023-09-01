URGO: Innovations for modern wound care

Sulzbach/Saar – URGO, a leading manufacturer in the field of modern wound care in Europe, offers you a wide range of high-quality medical products that have been specially developed for medical professionals. Our range includes hydroactive wound care, compression therapy and proven medical products such as plasters, bandages and self-medication products.

Innovation at every stage of wound care

Our commitment to innovation has led to pioneering advances in wound care. One of our groundbreaking achievements was the development of UrgoTül, which was launched in 2000. This wound dressing is based on the TLC Wound Healing Matrix® and enables pain-free dressing changes. In contrast to conventional wound gauze, it does not stick to the wound and promotes wound healing.1 Today, the TLC Wound Healing Matrix® is applied to various carrier materials and thus forms the basis for our foam, gauze and polyacrylate wound dressings.

UrgoK1 – A milestone in compression therapy

Our innovations also extend to compression therapy. The UrgoK1 multi-component compression system developed by URGO sets new standards. It offers an effective therapy option for adult patients with venous leg ulcers and edema of the lower extremities. In contrast to conventional bandages, this innovative medical product combines the properties of short-stretch and long-stretch bandages in a single bandage.

Knowledge and support for healthcare professionals

URGO is not only a manufacturer of top products, but also a supporter for medical professionals in everyday life. Our Healico app is a digital solution for efficient wound documentation that connects the treatment team and makes work easier.

We are committed to raising wound care to a higher level by offering practical training for doctors and medical professionals. Our training courses with top-class speakers offer exciting lectures with practical relevance. They impart cutting-edge knowledge about hydroactive wound care and compression therapy.

URGO GmbH: Your reliable partner

URGO GmbH is your competent partner for doctors, nursing services, specialist dealers, homecare companies, medical supply stores, clinics and pharmacies. We offer optimal and innovative solutions for needs-based wound care. URGO GmbH is part of the URGO Medical division, part of the French family-run URGO group of companies.

Find out more at: www.urgo.de.

