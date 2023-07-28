8 Ball Kush – Stacies signature

Koblenz – The medical cannabis flower ADREX 30/1 8BK CAN is now available again in all German pharmacies.

This particular flower variety is one of Stacie Hollingworth’s favorite flowers. Stacie won Canada’s Top Grower Award in 2022.

8 Ball Kush is Indica dominant and a cross between Bubba x King Kush and Afghani Landrace. As the flower name already suggests, the individual buds are rather rounded, smaller and very compact. The entire cannabidoid spectrum is therefore very concentrated. It is recommended to start according to the “start low-go slow” principle.

The current batch has a THC level of 28.4% and a terpene percentage of a whopping 3.52%. The taste and aroma are described as fruity, sweet with notes of guava and sage.

8 Ball Kush offers a special therapeutic experience due to its organoleptic properties. Initially, one feels a psychoactive, exhilarating effect, which gradually becomes physically very relaxing. 8 Ball Kush is ideal for unwinding and relaxing in the evenings, according to Stacie Hollingworth.

8 Ball Kush is marketed under the name ADREX 30/1 8BK CAN by ADREXpharma and is available in the following pack sizes:

15 G- PZN 15863913

500 G- PZN 15863853

