Home » The Kills return with “New York” and “LA Hex” after seven years
World

The Kills return with “New York” and “LA Hex” after seven years

by admin
The Kills return with “New York” and “LA Hex” after seven years

The Kills return with “New York” and “LA Hex”, two singles that mark the first release after seven years without releasing anything.

Although we were presented in 2020 with the collection “Little Bastards” and the simple “List Of Demands (Reparations)” in 2018, far is the last album “Ash&Ice” (2016) by the rock duo formed by Alison Mosshart y Jamie Hince. seven years later, The Kills they return with the double release of “New York” and “LA Hex”; two singles opposed by the dark and heavy sound of his characteristic style with a catchy guitar riff the first and one bright melody of trumpets the second.

Andrew Theodore Balasia He has been in charge of directing the two video clips that accompany the productions. From the boxing match in “New York” we move on to the more urban suburb of “LA Hex”. Similarly, Mosshart and Hince have decided to celebrate their return with of “pop-up” events in the cities that give their name to the singles: the July 27th in the study of Steven Sebring (NYC, Lower East Side) y el august 3rd in The Viper Room (The Angels).

At both events fans will be able to purchase merchandising exclusive and will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle to attend a private party which will host the DJ set of The Kills. Likewise, when the most gossipy asked a year ago in an interview about a possible meeting between the members of The Dead Weather, Alison Mosshart replied: “I know the same as you.” “New York” and “LA Hex” can be heard below:

See also  Chile, the left wins the constituent elections. Piñera: "We are not in tune with society"

You may also like

Microsoft finally releases the new Xbox Home

austria fighter mihael wimer statement | Sport

Humanitarian Operations Suspended in Niger as UN Condemns...

Black Grape announce with “Milk” the arrival of...

Chaos flights, appeal to tourists to return but...

My book stridently condemns – not ‘absolves’ –...

Hiroshima Sun 2023 | Bologna, 6 August: the...

Russia-Africa summit, Putin: ready to send grain to...

The Second Russia-Africa Summit Strengthens Cooperation: Putin Offers...

Family and community – World and Mission

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy