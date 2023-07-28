The Kills return with “New York” and “LA Hex” after seven years

The Kills return with “New York” and “LA Hex”, two singles that mark the first release after seven years without releasing anything.

Although we were presented in 2020 with the collection “Little Bastards” and the simple “List Of Demands (Reparations)” in 2018, far is the last album “Ash&Ice” (2016) by the rock duo formed by Alison Mosshart y Jamie Hince. seven years later, The Kills they return with the double release of “New York” and “LA Hex”; two singles opposed by the dark and heavy sound of his characteristic style with a catchy guitar riff the first and one bright melody of trumpets the second.

Andrew Theodore Balasia He has been in charge of directing the two video clips that accompany the productions. From the boxing match in “New York” we move on to the more urban suburb of “LA Hex”. Similarly, Mosshart and Hince have decided to celebrate their return with of “pop-up” events in the cities that give their name to the singles: the July 27th in the study of Steven Sebring (NYC, Lower East Side) y el august 3rd in The Viper Room (The Angels).

At both events fans will be able to purchase merchandising exclusive and will have the opportunity to participate in a raffle to attend a private party which will host the DJ set of The Kills. Likewise, when the most gossipy asked a year ago in an interview about a possible meeting between the members of The Dead Weather, Alison Mosshart replied: “I know the same as you.” “New York” and “LA Hex” can be heard below:

