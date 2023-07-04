8 Foods You Should Never Buy at the Supermarket: Find out Why

Do you know which foods you should never buy at the supermarket? These 8 are to be avoided absolutely. Let’s find out why.

We all shop at the supermarket, but hardly anyone knows that there are some foods that you shouldn’t buy at all. These are foods that can be really bad for your health. Here’s what they are.

How many times we happen to buy products in the supermarket that are not exactly healthy? This happens because often, even if we have a list with healthy products, we get carried away by what we see. We are attracted to foods harmful to our health, which contain sugar, salt, and preservatives. Some are certainly more harmful than others: here are the ones they are and what to do not to buy them.

The 8 foods to absolutely avoid at the supermarket: better not to buy them

One of the least healthy products is undoubtedly margarine. This contains large amounts of saturated fat and if we heat it to high temperatures it can be harmful to our health especially for the heart and arteries. In its place it is better to use traditional butter which at least contains natural vitamins and proteins. However, neither of them is indicated in a healthy lifestyle, so it is better to limit their consumption to the bare minimum.

The maple syrup found in supermarkets is full of additives, corn, and sugar, so if you want to consume this product you absolutely have to buy an organic and non-commercial product. Another food we often buy is ketchup, but this is not at all healthy in fact of the tomato, in the industrial product, very little remains. The rest of the sauce consists almost entirely of sugar and salt.

White chocolate can be a lifesaver, but not that bianco. This indeed is composed of at least 20% cocoa butter and for the rest from sugar, sweeteners, and vegetable oils. In short, it has absolutely nothing of chocolate so if you want to consume real chocolate you will have to choose the dark one, over 80%.

The surimi the pulp, is composed with pureed cod, but along with it are starch, salt, sugar, and other chemicals. So if you buy it to eat fish know that it is almost not at all.

In the list of foods to avoid we also find the freeze-dried mashed potatoes because it is full of chemical ingredients. The purchase of potatoes and all the ingredients needed to cook them is absolutely preferable. Also limit the chicken nuggets which have almost nothing of chicken, but only chemical components. Another poison is a drink widely consumed in the summer or the ice tea: it is full of sugars and chemicals.

