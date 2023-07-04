Zoom Introduces Intelligent Director: Enhancing Online Meeting Experience with AI and Multiple Cameras

Zoom, the popular video conferencing platform, has introduced a new feature called Intelligent Director for its Zoom Rooms service. This feature utilizes artificial intelligence and multiple cameras to capture the faces of participants in online meetings, ensuring that everyone is presented in the best possible picture and angle.

Specifically designed for medium-sized and larger meeting rooms, Intelligent Director employs multiple cameras to freeze the faces of up to 16 people in a Zoom Room online meeting. It then utilizes Zoom’s video artificial intelligence technology to automatically select the best video streaming method. Even if participants move around or turn their heads, the feature continues to capture the optimal picture of everyone, enabling remote participants to see all the individuals in the conference room clearly.

Intelligent Director builds upon the foundation of Zoom Smart Gallery, a previous innovation that used a single lens and artificial intelligence technology to provide each participant in a small or medium meeting room with a personal independent picture during the meeting. With Intelligent Director, this technology is extended to larger conference rooms and accommodates more participants.

The Intelligent Director function is compatible with various products that support the Zoom service, including Apple, AVer, Dell, HP | Poly, Intel, Logitech, Yealink, and others. This allows users to enhance their hybrid meeting experience by utilizing computers, remote controls, and lenses that support the feature.

With the addition of Intelligent Director, Zoom aims to improve the quality and visual experience of online meetings, particularly in larger meeting rooms where capturing all participants can be a challenge. By utilizing artificial intelligence and multiple cameras, Zoom is further empowering users to have more realistic and engaging virtual meetings.