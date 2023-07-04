Home » National Youth and Children’s Sports and Culture Season Launches to Celebrate the Asian Games
National Youth and Children’s Sports and Culture Season Launches to Celebrate the Asian Games

by admin

The National Youth and Children’s Sports and Culture Season officially kicked off on July 1st, with more than a thousand athletes from across the country competing simultaneously in Hangzhou, Zhengzhou, Chongqing, and other cities. The event, directed and initiated by the Sports Culture Development Center of the State Sports General Administration, aims to promote the development of youth sports culture and integrate healthy sports activities into the lives of Chinese children.

The opening ceremony in Hangzhou’s Linping District focused on national jumping sports culture, including rope skipping, long jump, and high jump. Various competitions such as the National Rope Skipping Championship Challenge, the Super Touch High Jump Grand Prix, and the Standing Long Jump National Championship Challenge were held, along with the Dancing Bar Youth Sports Art Exhibition. The purpose of these activities is to spread sports culture, help young people learn sports knowledge, exchange sports skills, and improve overall sports quality.

What makes this year’s National Children’s Sports and Culture Season more special is its partnership with Nice Group, the official exclusive supplier of the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games. Through this collaboration, a variety of sports and cultural activities will be organized, providing a platform for young people and children to showcase their talents and learn from each other in sports competitions. Additionally, the spirit of Chinese sports and the culture of the Asian Games will be promoted, delivering more sports and healthy experiences to the Chinese population.

Over the next three months, the National Youth and Children’s Sports Culture Season will hold auditions in cities such as Zhengzhou, Guangzhou, Chengdu, Qingdao, Nanjing, and Xi’an, among others. The series of activities will culminate in a grand finals event in September, coinciding with the Hangzhou Asian Games.

This event aims to not only encourage the comprehensive and healthy development of China‘s next generation but also provide the necessary support for the growth and life of teenagers and children in the new era. By promoting sports culture and integrating it into various aspects of society, the National Youth and Children’s Sports and Culture Season plays a crucial role in building a sports power and contributing to the overall well-being of Chinese citizens.

Author: Reporter Wang Zhenkai
Editor: Xu Jie

