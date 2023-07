Julian Hörl and Alexander Horst have reached the intermediate round at the elite tournament in Gstaad. The ÖVV duo, which fought its way into the main competition via qualification, made it out of the group stage with a 2-0 win over the French Youssef Krou/Arnaud Gauthier-Rat, who were number three.

Before that, after the defeat on Thursday against the Poles Michal Bryl/Bartosz Losiak (0:2), they had to admit defeat to the Brazilians Pedro/Guto with 1:2.

