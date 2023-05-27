8 upcoming Whatsapp news that will change your life and the way you use the App

The Meta app is already appreciated for its ease of use: with updates, the user experience will become even richer!

WhatsAppthe renowned instant messaging platform owned by Meta, it never ceases to amaze. In the last months, introduced a number of extraordinary featuresconstantly striving to improve the user experience.

The new ones offer innovative and advanced ways to connect, communicate with loved ones and more: with these updates, Meta also wanted to improve the app’s privacy features.

Account sharing, chat protection and new emojis: here are all the news of Whatsapp

Here are 8 new features that, in some cases, were released a few days ago and are revolutionizing the use of this popular messaging platform. Some of these features are already available globally, others are limited to users in a few specific countries and will be rolled out in others soon. We will also talk about one new extra feature at the end of the article, which will probably be the most loved by users.

But let’s start with the first: here’s some news that will make digital multitaskers happy! Now the WhatsApp users can use their account on up to four devices furniture at the same time. That’s what Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced last month. “From today, you can access the same WhatsApp account on up to four phoneshe wrote in an inspiring post.

Until now, the multi-device feature only allowed you to use your account via your browser, computer or tablet. Now, however, users can connect multiple phones simultaneously, like never before, according to a report.

This innovation will be of great help for those who use separate phones for home, work or business and want to manage everything from one account.

Password protected chats

Privacy is paramount to WhatsApp and its commitment to ensuring the safety of its users has never wavered. Just this week, Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp it will make chats completely private, allowing users to protect them with a password. According to the CEO, these will be hidden in a secure folder and will not appear alongside other chats.

An interesting detail: notifications relating to password protected chats will not show the content of the messages or the sender. This is a significant step forward in preserving the confidentiality of conversations.

Truecaller

Truecaller, the app for himcall identification, will soon also offer its service on WhatsApp and other messaging apps. The company told Reuters that this feature, currently in beta, will roll out globally by the end of this month.

This novelty will be a valid ally for users who wish to spot and avoid unwanted calls coming from unknown numbers or telemarketing calls. For example, in countries like India, where users receive an average of around 17 unwanted calls per month, according to a 2021 report from Truecaller, this feature will be a real lifesaver in maintaining the integrity of one’s communication experience.

Ability to save messages that fade

WhatsApp has introduced a revolutionary feature called “keep in the chat“. Now users can save important messages that would otherwise disappear.

However, if the recipient intends to save the message, the sender will be notified. The sender can then object to the decision, thus retaining control over the message. Saved messages will appear in a separate list labeled “Messages kept“, accessible through the information of the chat.

Screenshot protection

The messages “see once” are meant to be ephemeral, deleting themselves after the recipient views them. However, with the latest privacy update, recipients will not be able to take screenshots of videos or photos sent using this feature.

This measure further protects the confidentiality of your communications and ensures that sensitive content remains between you and the recipient only, leaving no unwanted traces.

Emoji animate

Emojis have never been this fun! WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow you to send animated emojis. The goal is to make the even more engaging and fun messages to sharethus improving communication between users.

Thanks to the help of Lottie, a library that allows designers to create simple animations, animated emojis will be sent by default. This means that users may be surprised by the funny animations.

Exit group chats without notification

With this new feature, WhatsApp offers a quiet way out of groups without attracting attention of the other members. Previously, when a user left a group, all members were notified. However, thanks to the privacy update, only the admin of the group will be notified of the departure, while the other members will remain in the dark.

Now you can manage your participation in groups discreetly, without having to deal with explanations or unwanted attention.

Online visibility control

WhatsApp puts control of who can see when you’re online in your hands. If you wish preserve your privacy and don’t let all your contacts know you’re using the platform, now you can block specific contacts to prevent them from seeing the “online” on the chat.

But the news does not end here. According to the latest rumors, a feature that users have been waiting for for years may be on the way. Let’s see what it is.

The most awaited revolution: editing sent messages will soon be possible

From now on, you can finally edit sent messages on WhatsApp. Just a simple long tap on the message you want to change and select “Edit” from the menu. Note that this option will work only in the first 15 minutes from sending the message.

Once the changes are made, the message will appear in the eyes of others with the label “Edited“, exactly as it already happens on Telegram. So no secrets, but at least you can correct typos or add that detail that you missed.

This great new feature appears to be already being distributed to all WhatsApp users worldwide and the dissemination process will be completed in the coming weeks.

