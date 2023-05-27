Home » The group photo of Gong Li and Guo Jingjing became the focus of the audience, the former “diving queen” has the same temperament as a superstar
The 57-year-old Gong Li is known as “the most beautiful oriental woman”. She and the 41-year-old “diving queen” Guo Jingjing are both important figures. A few days ago, the two dressed up to attend the same fashion occasion. The “Century Group Photo” immediately went viral on the Internet!Sing Tao World Wide Web

This netizen left a message saying that Gong Li and Guo Jingjing attended a jewelry event in Italy a few days ago and left a message saying: “It’s not an official picture. Someone else used a mobile phone to capture it. Don’t spray these two great women. There is no need for pornography. One is a world-renowned Olympic champion. A big icon in the sports circle; one is a symbol of the golden age of Chinese-language films. The chairman of the three major film festivals does not need to stay in the scrutiny of pure beauty and age. As Gong Li said in a recent interview: “We women don’t want others to treat us My own evaluation, we women will always be evergreens’ ps: Gong Li’s hair is not white, but blue highlights, and the photos have color difference.”

As you can see in the photo, Gong Li was dressed in black that day. Although she was a bit happy and fat, and her makeup was not too bright, she was still full of confidence. Guo Jingjing’s attire is very eye-catching. She changed her usual low-key style and wore expensive jewelry and earrings, which is quite close to the status of a rich man! Gong Li even took the initiative to hold Guo Jingjing’s arm, sitting together and chatting freely, Guo Jingjing laughed until her “cashew nut eyes” appeared from time to time, and the glamorous and noble Gong Li also smiled from time to time, very friendly.

