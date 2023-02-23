A psychiatric consultation, entrusted to an expert, to evaluate the “psychic discomfort” of the woman. And the request for a probation session to discuss before a judge those 80 photos (out of 7,000 in total) found on her mobile phone. Images depicting the child’s injuries and which for the defense would have been taken to send them to the pediatrician and have a consult. These are the lawyer’s next moves Vincent Sparacowho together with the lawyer Emmanuel Panz…