from Chiara Barison

Data for Thursday 21 July. The positivity rate was 22% with 366,000 swabs. Ordinary admissions: -53. Intensive care unchanged

I’m 80.653

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 86,067, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 20.467.349the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 157 (yesterday 157), for a total of 170,527 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 18.841.001 e 84.933 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 80,209). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 1.455.821equal to -3.555 compared to yesterday (-1.454 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario I total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 366.000or 14,121 less than yesterday, when they were 380.121. Il 22% positivity rate; yesterday it was 22.6%.

Lombardy to have the highest number of newly infected (+10,846 cases). Campania (+8.239), Veneto (+8.490) and Lazio (+6.833) follow.

The health system The beds occupied in ordinary Covid wards I am -53 (yesterday +62), for a total of 10.984

hospitalized. The beds occupied in intensive therapy I am unchanged (yesterday -3) – this is the balance between people who entered and left in a day – for a total of 410 seriously ill (like yesterday), con 40 entrances to resuscitation (yesterday 42).

The cases region by region The data provided below, broken down by region, concerns the number of new cases registered in the last 24 hours. Here is the table with the overall data provided by the Ministry of Health. Lombardy: +10.846 cases (yesterday +11.218)

Campania: +8.239 cases (yesterday +9.112)

Veneto: +8.490 cases (yesterday +9.234)

Lazio: +6.833 cases (yesterday +7.152)

Emilia Romagna: +6.487 cases (yesterday +7.503)

Sicily: +5.911 cases (yesterday +6.236)

Piedmont: +4.734 cases (yesterday +4.987)

Puglia: +5,993 cases (yesterday +6,205)

Tuscany: +4.121 cases (yesterday +4.259)

Marche: +2.672 cases (yesterday +2.520)

Liguria: +2.048 cases (yesterday +2.189)

Abruzzo: +2.672 cases (yesterday +2.591)

Calabria: +3,020 cases (yesterday +3,086)

Friuli Venezia Giulia: +1.983 cases (yesterday +2.292)

Sardinia: +2.197 cases (yesterday +2.659)

Umbria: +1.612 cases (yesterday +1.690)

PA Bolzano: +734 cases (yesterday +861)

P. A. Trento: +703 cases (yesterday +830)

Basilicata: +847 cases (yesterday +813)

Molise: +358 cases (yesterday +425)

Valle d’Aosta: +153 cases (yesterday +205)

Here all the bulletins of 2022, here those of 2021 and here those of 2020.