London-based designer Craig Green has collaborated with adidas to create a variety of rideable shoes over the years, and Craig Green’s collaborative approach to bringing his experimental design concepts to the brand continues. The two sides are ready to bring the latest collaboration shoe Craig Green x adidas Squash Polta AKH “Cream White”, which originally debuted on the Craig Green 2022 autumn and winter series fashion show.

The silhouette from 1988 is reimagined with a translucent nylon upper in beige with green accents, and the toe and heel overlays are layered with suede. The words Craig Green and the adidas Trefoil logo appear on the back of the shoe side to show the cooperation status, and finally the stacked rubber midsole and translucent outsole complete the design.

Craig Green x adidas Squash Polta AKH “Cream White” will be available for sale in adidas Australia on July 26th. The sale in other regions will be officially announced in the future. The price is $360. Interested readers may wish to pay more attention.