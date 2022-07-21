Apple has officially released macOS Monterey 12.5, adding performance improvements and possibly updated security features to previous beta versions. The new macOS Monterey 12.5 has been in developer beta since May 18, 2022, and has gone through five revisions since then.

Apple didn’t release new release notes for that fifth beta, which means macOS Monterey 12.5 is a small update overall. There’s also the potential for a major update to macOS Monterey — there’s a version released specifically for running Macs with M2 processors. At this stage, however, it’s more likely that the visible improvements will be reserved for the upcoming release of macOS Ventura.

Now that macOS Monterey 12.5 is the official public release of the operating system, it will come preinstalled on new Macs, and existing users will be prompted to update, but it usually takes some time for the new version to roll out to all users.

The macOS Monterey 12.5 build number is 21G72, the same build as the second release candidate.

Apple has also released macOS Big Sur 11.6.8 to the public for older machines that cannot be updated to macOS Monterey. This is an update focused on providing patches for several known potential security issues.

Users should exercise caution when installing OS updates on critical hardware. Despite being a smaller release, some bugs can still cause problems and will be reported within the first few days of release.