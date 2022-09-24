from Michele Farina

Over a million people in Italy with this pathology. Barberini (Adi): “Beyond drugs, you can definitely improve the quality of life by investing in public assistance”

“85 percent of people with dementia in the world do not receive treatment.” And the shock report contained in the latest report of theADI (Alzheimer’s Disease International), which brings together 105 associations from all over the planet. A shocking fact that comes in World Alzheimer’s Day: based on estimates at least 55 million of people (almost the equivalent of the entire Italian population) live with a form of dementia. Eighty-five out of a hundred after diagnosis are abandoned to themselves or to the love of family members. But “life does not end with the diagnosis”, thunders the Neapolitan Paola Barbarino, which leads the ADI from London. «Public assistance to people with dementia must be recognized as a human right“. Too many still think that the cognitive impairment that leads to dementia is a natural phase of aging. “62% of health professionals still believe that this is the case,” says Barbarino. Too many think that with dementia there is nothing to be done: “If it is true that a pharmacological solutionit must be said strongly that much can and must be done for to improve

the quality of life of people with dementia and their families».

Not just drugs, assistance is essential Do what? By now we know: they are there many services and activities which make it possible to maintain the autonomy of people affected by dementia as much as possible without destroying the lives of theirs care loved ones (caregiver). Meeting centers, artistic ateliers, day centers, Alzheimer’s Cafes, programs that keep people active and make the community aware and truly «dementia friendly». The Canadian Roger Marplewho recounted his life with dementia in an essay contained in the ADI report, says things that are not surprising: “So many people, so many decision makers, argue that resources should not be wasted for the lives of people with Alzheimer’s, because so much theirs kindour fate is marked. Instead we have many years ahead. And let’s not forget that care comes before treatment ». Cure: drugs, medicines. Care: care, assistance, support. Too many countries are not investing enough in care. The ADI report shows that 59% of staff caring for people with dementia feel they don’t have the time to do it properly. Time, culture, money. Let’s go back to the beginning: 85% of people with dementia receive no care other than those provided in the family setting (assuming there is a family). “Governments around the world must invest more in caregiving services and strategies,” asks Paola Barbarino. See also When playing video games, the Ford sedan beats everyone

The Italian criticalities, the family is not enough In Italy, too, more needs to be done. The Alzheimer’s and Dementia Fund finally approved last spring, it reached an agreement between the regions on the distribution of funds. Over a million Italians according toHigher Institute of Health (almost one and a half million according to the Alzheimer Federation Italy) live with these diseases, not counting 3 million people directly or indirectly involved in their care. THE allocated funds (€ 14 million) are absolutely insufficient, but they represent a significant first step. Money is not talked about much, yet it is often a crucial factor especially in times of economic crisis. L’Dementia Observatory of the National Institute of Healthin collaboration with the association Alzheimer United Italyon the occasion of World Alzheimer’s Day which is celebrated today 21 September, launches anational survey on the socio-economic conditions of patients’ families. It will be possible to participate by filling out the questionnaire HERE. It is one of the initiatives implemented by the Dementia Observatory, of which Dr. Nicola Vanacore who in recent years has worked hard to shed light on the people of Alzheimer’s drowned and give answers to their rights. Christian Martinengo it is part of this people submerged without any assistance. Student in Law, fatherless with his mother still young with Alzheimer’s disease, Christian lives in Lodi and tries with all his might to help his mother to live a full and dignified life. Around, there are no support services or programs for people like them. He is more like the house cat than the national health service or the competent department. The human right to care? A mirage, for Christisn and her mother. We met them in person at the Alzheimer Fest in Florence. Wonderful people. Like so many who live the same experience, they don’t deserve to be left alone. See also Nutri-Score and NutrInform Battery. Are Nestlé and Ferrero doing dress rehearsals?