Warm-up match – Messi doubles Lautaro's contribution to Argentina's 3-0 victory over Honduras

At 8:00 am Beijing time on September 24, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, USA, Argentina and Honduras played a warm-up match. Argentina won easily 3-0, Lautaro opened the scoring, Messi scored twice.

In the opening 76 seconds, Paredes scored the ball in the middle, Molina made a cross from the right side of the penalty area, and De Paul volleyed his right foot from the penalty spot and was blocked by the defender. In the 3rd minute, after Alejandro Gomez made a steal in the frontcourt, he shot high with his left foot from the left side of the penalty area. In the 8th minute, DePaul made a low shot with his right foot from the top of the penalty area, and the ball slightly missed the right post. In 11 minutes, Messi transferred the ball in the middle, Molina made a cross from the right, and Alejandro Gomez volleyed his right foot wide of the far post near the penalty spot.In 16 minutes, Messi sent a tearing pass from the middle, Alejandro Gomez knocked on the bottom line from the left, and Lautaro scored with a right-footed shovel from the middle of the small penalty area. 1-0, Argentina opened the scoring!

In the 21st minute, Alejandro Gomez knocked back in the middle, and Messi made a strong low shot with his left foot after the penalty spot. In the 39th minute, Debbie Flores deliberately knocked down Messi and was warned by a yellow card. The Argentine players rushed to him collectively and almost caused a conflict between the two sides. In the 43rd minute, Marcelo Santos blocked Tagliafico and was booked.In the 1st minute of stoppage time in the first half, Messi made a direct pass from the middle. Lo Celso was pulled down from behind by Marcelo Santos on the left side of the penalty area. The referee whistled a penalty kick. After Messi tricked the goalkeeper, he easily pushed the ball into the bottom right corner of the goal with his left foot. 2-0, Argentina expands its advantage!

At the beginning of the second half, Argentina replaced Lautaro with Alvarez. In 51 minutes, De Paul’s right-footed shot from the top of the penalty area was thrown. Argentina replaced Alejandro Gomez with Almada, and the 21-year-old Almada made his debut. In 56 minutes, Almada made a cross from the left, and Messi pushed and kicked with his left foot near the penalty spot. In 60 minutes, Lo Celso made a direct pass, and Alvarez’s right-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area was saved by Luis Lopez. Argentina replaced Paredes and Pezelia with Nehoun Perez and Enzo Fernandez, and Nehoun Perez and Enzo Fernandez made their debuts.

In the 69th minute, Argentina made a steal in the frontcourt, Messi didn’t stop the ball from the top of the penalty area, and scored with his left foot. 3-0, Argentina sealed the victory, Messi scored twice!Argentina replaced DePaul and Lo Celso with McAllister and Correa. In 73 minutes, Correa’s right-footed shot from the right side of the penalty area was saved by Luis Lopez. In the 85th minute, Correa made a continuous small-range pass in the middle of the penalty area, and the close shot was saved by Luis Lopez.

Lineup for both sides

Argentina (4-3-3): 12-Rulli/21-Molina, 6-Pezella (65’13-Nehoun-Perez), 2-Lisandro-Martinez , 3-Taliafico/7-DePaul (71’15-McAllister), 5-Paredes (65’14-Enzo-Fernandez), 20-Lo Celso (72 ’16-Correa)/10-Messi, 22-Lautaro(46’9-Alvarez), 17-Alejandro-Gomez(54’8-Almada)

Honduras (4-3-3): 22-Luis-Lopez/2-Marcelo-Santos, 3-Merendes, 15-Denil-Maldonado, 19-Elville (82′ 23-Franklin-Flores)/20-Debbie-Flores,16-Caterlianos(76’6-Rosales),5-Aliaga(76’8-Meja )/14-Najar(62’7-Sorano), 12-Giotto(82’21-Roches), 11-Rivas(46’17-Parma)

