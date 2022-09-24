Home Business Change at the top of Acea, Palermo (formerly Cdp) new CEO
Change at the top of Acea, Palermo (formerly Cdp) new CEO

Change of management in Acea. It can be read in a note from the same company announcing the arrival of Fabrizio Palermo (formerly Cassa Depositi e Prestiti) at the helm of Giuseppe Gola. The Board of Directors “took note of the communication of the shareholder Roma Capitale of 20 September 2022, – explains the note – with which the latter formulated the request for the replacement of the head of the company and the subsequent communication of the shareholder Roma Capitale, received in the afternoon of today (yesterday, ed.), 23 September 2022, concerning the indication of Mr. Fabrizio Palermo as candidate for the office of member of the Board of Directors and the next CEO of Acea “.

A new board meeting is scheduled for Monday. The meeting of the Board of Statutory Auditors will also be held on the same day.

