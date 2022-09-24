Home Sports Pordenone, a derby to fly
Can we talk about a promotion challenge after just four days of the championship? In the abstract perhaps not, but if the protagonists are called Pordenone and Padova, who already enjoyed the predictions of the eve and now occupy first and second place respectively, then the doubt that today at Teghil a slice of Serie B is already up for grabs is concrete. After all, in a tournament that promises to be exciting and uncertain, it could be the direct clashes that make the difference. And that of today is in all respects.

In front, as mentioned, two of the announced protagonists of the race to the top, who so far are meeting expectations. Three wins in 4 races for both. The difference, enclosed in that little point of advantage of the neroverdi, is the fact that Pordenone has not yet lost, and in the only match in which they failed to prevail (at home with Juventus Next Gen) they still won a equal, while the biancoscudati have stumbled into an unexpected ko on their debut in Vercelli. From then on, three consecutive wins for the team coached by Gasperini’s former deputy at Genoa and Inter, Bruno Caneo, who last season was the architect of the surprise Turris in group C.

From the experience in Campania, the technician from Padua seems to have exported the jaunty game, devoted to entertainment and goals: already 7 those scored by Padua, in which the realization streak of the former Campobasso stands out, Micheal Liguori, author of 3 goals . He will be one of the main bogeys for the neroverde defense, on the occasion without the Ajeti pivot, who answered the call of the Albanian national team.

«We don’t think about the absent – assures the neroverde coach, Domenico Di Carlo -, but to play as a team, as we know how to do, focusing on organization and aggression. Two formations will face each other that want to win the result through the game, whoever makes less mistakes will win. They run a lot, we will have to do the same ».

An extra push to do so could come from the public. About two thousand spectators are expected today at the Teghil for this Triveneto derby with a primacy view: “The setting will make the challenge even more fascinating”, comments Di Carlo, who adds another reason for being there: “With Padova one of those matches that don’t end never” . Instead, the match between Renate and Pordenone on Sunday 2 October will start three hours earlier (at 2.30 pm and not at 5.30 pm).

