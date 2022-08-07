Original title: Ligue 1-Messi 2 shots and 1 pass + 1 shot and 3 passes in the undercut, Paris 5-0 with a good start

At 3:00 a.m. on August 7th, Beijing time, the first round of the 22/23 season Ligue 1 continued. Paris Saint-Germain beat Clermont 5-0 at the Gabriel-Montepid Stadium. Messi made two shots and one pass and scored an upside-down golden hook, Neymar made four goals with one shot and three passes, and Ashraf and Maquinhos also scored one goal each.

Mbappe is out due to injury, Icardi, Rafinha, Sergio Rico, Kurzawa, Herrera, Draxler, Krell, Gaye, Abi Mbe, Sanches and Leterrier fell out of the roster. In the 3rd minute, Boggs made a cross from the bottom line from the left, and Andridge jumped high and shot the header. In the 7th minute, Ashraf made a cross from the right, and Neymar pushed and deflected with his right foot before the penalty point and then slid past.In the 9th minute, Saravia made a cross from the bottom line from the left. Messi stepped forward with his right foot, and Neymar made a low shot with his right foot from the middle of the penalty area. 1-0, Paris opened the scoring!

In 13 minutes, Vitina kicked Sarasevic from behind and was given a yellow card. After 5 minutes, Vitina pushed a right-footed shot from the middle of the penalty area, and the ball went slightly wide of the far post. In the 22nd minute, Gonarons made a low shot with his right foot from the top of the penalty area, and the ball missed the near post.In the 26th minute, Neymar scored the ball in the middle, and Ashraf made a powerful shot from the right side of the penalty area from the near corner. 2-0, Paris expanded its advantage, Neymar made a pass and made a contribution!In the 29th minute, Messi made a cross from the bottom line from the left. Ramos nodded vigorously and headed the goal. Murray reacted quickly and saved the ball from the bottom line. Messi made a cross from the left corner again, and Maquinhos bounced off the instep of his right foot from the middle and was thrown.

In the 37th minute, Neymar knocked back on the left side of the penalty area, Nuno Mendes pushed hard with his right foot from the upper left corner of the penalty area, and Murray saved the ball.In 39 minutes, Neymar made a 45-degree free kick from the left, and Maquinhos scored a header from the middle of the penalty area. 3-0, Paris sealed the victory, Neymar 1 shot and 2 passes!In the first minute of stoppage time in the first half, Neymar made a direct pass. Messi shot with his left foot from the left side of the penalty area. Murray responded quickly and saved the ball from the baseline. At the end of the first half, Paris led 3-0.

In the 49th minute, Ogle tripped Messi behind his back, and Messi hit the wall with a left-footed free kick from the top of the arc in the penalty area. In the 53rd minute, Andric turned his left foot in the penalty area and shot, and the ball slightly missed the left post. One minute later, Neymar made a 45-degree cross from the left, and Kim Pembe nodded the ball and shot top. In the 65th minute, Sarasevic pushed his right foot from the right side of the arc in the penalty area, and the ball missed the left post. After 2 minutes, Gonarons midfielder tripped and Vitina was warned by a yellow card. Paris used Paredes and Mukele replaces Vitinha and Ramos.

In 69 minutes, Messi picked a pass from the middle, Nuno Mendes knocked horizontally from the left, and Messi vigorously pushed his left foot above the crossbar in front of the small penalty area on the left side. In 77 minutes, Ashraf made continuous breakthroughs from the right and made a cross. Nuno Mendes headed the ball in front of the small penalty area in the middle. Murray responded quickly and saved the ball from the baseline. Paris replaced Nuno Mendes and Sarabia with Bernat and Ekitik, who made his debut.In 80 minutes, Messi made a breakthrough in the middle of the ball, Neymar made a selfless cross from the left side of the penalty area, and Messi pushed his left foot in front of the small penalty area and scored the goal from the far corner. 4-0, Paris won a big victory, Messi made a pass, Neymar made 1 shot and 3 passes!Paris replaced Verratti with Zaire Emery. The 16-year-old Zaire Emery made his debut. In the 84th minute, Ekitik made a low shot with his right foot from the top of the restricted area.

See also Fleeing the war, the Ukrainian Monzul now referees in the Italian women's A In the 86th minute, Paredes picked a pass from the middle. After Messi stopped the ball with his chest in the middle of the penalty area, he hooked the goal with his left foot. 5-0, Paris slaughtered Clermont, Messi 2 shots and 1 pass, the home team fans sang Messi’s name and sent warm applause.In the 87th minute, Bernat shot from a small angle with his left foot from the left side of the penalty area. Murray responded quickly and saved the ball. In the 90th minute, Messi’s left foot shot from a small angle on the left side of the penalty area was saved by Murray. In the end, Paris beat Clermont 5-0 and ushered in a good start. lineup Clermont (4-2-3-1): 99-Murray/36-Sedou, 4-Viteska, 21-Ogle, 3-Boggs/12-Gonarons (85′ 23-Beye), 25-Gasdian/11-Alvina (73’20-Dosso), 70-Saracevic (73’7-Manin), 18-Rashani ( 81’10-Havay)/9-Andridge Paris Saint-Germain (3-4-2-1): 99-Donnarumma/4-Ramos (67’26-Mukele), 5-Marquinhos, 3-Kimpembe/2- Ashraf, 177-Vitinha(67’8-Paredes), 6-Verratti(82’33-Zaire-Emery), 25-Nuno-Mendez(78′ 14-Bernat)/19-Sarabia (78’44-Ekitik), 10-Neymar/30-Messi (Ding Wu)Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: