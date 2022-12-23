Home Sports Condemns harassment, Greta Beccaglia publishes the insults that have arrived: disgusting messages
Sports

Condemns harassment, Greta Beccaglia publishes the insults that have arrived: disgusting messages

by admin
Condemns harassment, Greta Beccaglia publishes the insults that have arrived: disgusting messages

The sports journalist has no peace

Andrea Serranithe restaurateur from the Marches who harassed the journalist live Greta Beccaglia, was sentenced to one and a half years for sexual assault. But the television journalist continues, unfortunately, to have no peace. As if to comment on the sentence, heavy insults and threats against her appeared on social media. Greta decided to share some of them, the most violent.

In private chat she gets all kinds of insults. Greta Beccaglia has published some screens, underlining that the measure was full. “Who knows how many ‘jobs’ he has done and will do to keep his job, while with people who will give him nothing in return he will be a moralist, a preacher of the female world” and then again “You complain about a pat on the ass, but if I were him I would have burned you”. Uncommentable.

December 22, 2022 (change December 22, 2022 | 15:53)

© breaking latest news

See also  Athletics, Sibilio, over 400. Bruni and Fantini record in the auction and in the hammer

You may also like

Internet celebrity Salt Brother hard-pulled Messi’s group photo...

Rugby, Traoré and Nemer on Friday in the...

Ramsey, 23 days of vacation: the “extraordinary leave”...

Fans celebrate Argentina’s victory – Xinhua English.news.cn

Laporta: “Elimination from the Champions League is a...

Melbourne Derby, two fans disqualified for life: pitch...

Milan, Leao: “I’ve always had music at home,...

“Ball King” Bailey’s condition deteriorates and Christmas will...

Surfing: investigated Luciano Serafica, President of Fisw. Here...

Argentines in France: ten success stories

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy