Andrea Serrani the restaurateur from the Marches who harassed the journalist live Greta Beccaglia , was sentenced to one and a half years for sexual assault. But the television journalist continues, unfortunately, to have no peace. As if to comment on the sentence, heavy insults and threats against her appeared on social media. Greta decided to share some of them, the most violent.

In private chat she gets all kinds of insults. Greta Beccaglia has published some screens, underlining that the measure was full. “Who knows how many ‘jobs’ he has done and will do to keep his job, while with people who will give him nothing in return he will be a moralist, a preacher of the female world” and then again “You complain about a pat on the ass, but if I were him I would have burned you”. Uncommentable.