NEW YORK – The lawyers of Trump they urged witnesses not to cooperate with the investigation into the assault on Congress on January 6, 2021, invited them to respond that they did not remember the facts, and promised rich jobs in exchange for boycotting the parliamentary investigation. Corruption, in other words. It is the final nail in the coffin of the revelations made by the bipartisan Commission of the House, which yesterday published the transcript of the interrogations of Cassidy Hutchinsona former White House official.